Yorkshire Post readers have shared their favourite places to visit in Yorkshire for a mood boost when they are feeling down.

There’s never a shortage of places in the region for a day out with family and friends.

With a multitude of areas with countryside, moors, beaches and parks, Yorkshire has plenty to offer for those who are feeling low and need a boost.

We asked you which places you would recommend for those who need cheering up - and you came up with many ideas.

Whitby Abbey position on East Cliff. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Best places to visit in Yorkshire to cheer yourself up suggested by Yorkshire Post readers

“Wentworth Woodhouse - an amazing house and gardens. Also Temple Newsam, especially when the rhododendrons & azaleas are out - spectacular show.” - Allyson Chambers

“For those who have seen ‘All Creatures Great and Small’ series on TV. Visit the Yorkshire town of Thirsk, and see the famous red door at 23 Kirkgate, Thirsk. And enjoy the World of James Herriot, to see a fully restored site of his original 1940s home and veterinary practice. It is beyond belief the atmosphere and friendship you will experience in the town of Thirsk.” - Margaret Hawcroft

“All of Yorkshire.” - Jean Graham

Wentworth Woodhouse, near Rotherham. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

“Really enjoyed Harrogate and exploring the surrounding towns. Yorkshire is Heaven on Earth!” - Julie Debo Gritt

“Whitby, truly magical.” - Jean Hinks

“Bempton cliffs, Filey , Beverley.” - Sue Hewitson

“Scarborough, Hardcastle Craggs, Knaresborough or just driving in the Yorkshire countryside (I live in Spain so always enjoy my visits).” - Celia Walker

Masham Gimmer Lambs flock together at the edge of a field near Harrogate. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

“Knaresborough, Harrogate and the Yorkshire Moors.” - Pat Platten

“I always used to go to Evensong at the Minster when I needed a rest from the world.” - Jessie Baker

“Pateley Bridge butcher for pork pies.” - Colin Penrose

“Whitby, Flamborough Head, Staithes.” - Pamela Diana Draycott

Scarborough. (Pic credit: Marisa Cashill)

“The Dales. Especially Kettlewell.” - David Barber

“North Yorkshire Moors, especially Goathland and Grosmont.” - Bridget Ellerington

“Saltburn, Knaresborough, Seahouses and Otley chevin (where I live).” - Mandy Douglas Clayton

“Scalby Mills in Scarborough! When I was kid they used to have a sweet shop under the pub as well, not there now or used to be a cafe as well, but the pub is still there but has not been for a while to be honest when the pub is open!” - Chris Joseph Smith

“Whitby as soon as I see the abbey from the moors road.” - Judith Ball

“The whole lot. Privileged to live here.” - Blanche V Reeves

Knaresborough Castle and Daffodils. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

“Burton Agnes Hall & Gardens…simply beautiful.” - Lynne Webster

“Harrogate, York, Otley, Ilkley, Skipton, Whitby, Scarborough, Bridlington, Haworth and not forgetting the Dales. In fact anywhere in Yorkshire is good.” - Lynda Graham

“Masham, Cannon Hall Farm and parkland.” - Caroline Jamieson

“Cannon Hall Farm is a must. Such a lovely place and amazing farm shop.” - Stacey Hunter

“Pateley Bridge or Hebden Ghyll near Grassington. Both are special places with lots of happy family memories.” - Diane Bark

“Saltburn, whitby, Robin Hoods Bay, Scarborough, Guisborough, Marske, Sandsend, Staithes and Runswick Bay! Absolutely love yorkshire.” - Angela Richardson

“Sutton Bank is a great place.” - Sheila Miller

“A wonder round Jervaulx Abbey is good for the soul.” - Ian Burdon

“Whitby for a real "scrape me off the floor, down in the dumps" or the Piece Hall in my home town for a quick fix.” - Margaret Smith

“Field House Camping & Coffee Shop on the Yorkshire Wolds Fabulous walks, stunning views. Unique woodland showers nestled in a peaceful location.” - Julianne Shepherd

“Robin Hoods Bay, Staithes, Whitby but also Cannon Hall Farm is a must!” - Julia Schumann-Pratt

“A ride across the Moors, a look around York, a few beers then fish and chips at drakes in Knaresborough.” - Helen Pitt

“Newmilladam: lovely walk with lovely views, clears the mind.” - Jane Ann Black

“North Yorkshire Moors. High sky, balmy air, far horizon, wildlife. They impress in any weather, any time of day and year.” - Skylark Skylark

“Got to be the beautiful village of INGLETON without a shadow of doubt.” - Peter John Minney

“Scarborough. Takes a long time to get there though woth no car. Used to regularly go to Brid on a Saturday but they stopped the bus so I can't get there now stupid bus company.” - Allison Biggs

“Dales best for views and picnics near burnsall kids loved paddling and the blow up dinghy, happy days.” - Anne Evers

“Brymor ice cream parlour, if it’s still going and I could get there!” - Carole Nowell