BBC Good Food has published its favourite restaurants in York for cheap food, casual dining, special occasions and families with children.

You can find cafes that offer an extensive selection of dishes made from local produce, or have your tastebuds enhanced by the more adventurous international cuisine that has become a draw for tourists visiting the historic city.

There is something for everyone in York and if you are a true foodie, there are a plethora of eateries to choose from.

The recommendations have been reviewed and approved by BBC Good Food and they are based on whether they are child-friendly, economical, set the mood for special occasions and also have the atmosphere for casual dining.

Best restaurants in York suggested by BBC Good Food

Shambles Market

This food haven is located in the centre of York on one of the oldest streets in the world.

The food court has helped foster a growing York street-food scene and its vans and huts serve everything from Indian and Thai dishes to gourmet hotdogs and crepes.

It has been chosen as one of the best places to eat due to its cheap eats with burritos being sold from £6.50 and being child-friendly.

Roots

This Michelin star restaurant is run by award winning chef and Great British Menu winner Tommy Banks, who owns Black Swan in Oldstead and is closely involved in creating Roots’ novel dishes.

It has been chosen as one of the best for special occasions and casual dining.

Partisan

This cake shop, cafe, gallery and restaurant is a quirky place with its neo-Victorian rooms and various pieces of art and antiques for sale.

It has been chosen as one of the best for casual dining.

The Block

This New York dive bar-inspired establishment is located very close to York Minster and offers Roman-style rectangular pizza slices.

It has been chosen for its cheap eats with prices of slices starting from £3.75 and for being child-friendly.

Fish and Forest

Formerly at Spark York, the shipping container market on Piccadilly, Fish and Forest formerly part of The Gillygate pub has been a standalone restaurant on Micklegate since 2020, where chef owner Stephen Andrews is cooking up a storm.

It has also been recognised in the Michelin Guide for its Commitment to Sustainable Gastronomy.

The menu includes burgers, game hot pots and fish and it was chosen as one of the best for casual dining.

Love Cheese

This restaurant is also on Gillygate just outside the city walls and is the perfect place for cheese lovers. At the back of the shop there is a small cafe which leads out into a ‘secret’ garden during the summer.

It has been chosen for its cheap eats and casual dining.

Skosh

Skosh’s globe-trotting small plates jump between East Asian, Indian, classical French and modern British influences with self-assurance, according to BBC Good Food.

With its cheap plates starting from £4, Skosh has been chosen for its casual dining.

The Pig and Pastry

Bishopthorpe Road is a complex of indie businesses, including this busy and popular breakfast spot.

Each dish is made from quality Yorkshire ingredients and home-baked sourdoughs.

It has been chosen for its cheap eats with breakfast meals starting from £3.95, casual dining and child-friendly environment.

Los Moros

This Grape Lane restaurant was opened by Tarik Abdeladim who made his name on Shambles Market by cooking up impressive North African and Levantine dishes.

It has been chosen for its cheap eats with large plates starting from £14 and casual dining.

Melton’s

This elegant restaurant is run by chef Michael Hjort who has been applying sharp classical technique to seasonal Yorkshire produce since 1990.

It has been chosen as one of the best for special occasions.

Mannion and Co

This cafe offers a wide variety of culinary delights from the classic eggs Benedict to delicious salads, like the heritage tomato panzanella with burrata and sandwiches such as chorizo, comte and pepperonata.

It has been chosen as one of the best for casual dining and cheap eats at £19.50 per person.

Il Paradiso del Cibo

According to BBC Good Food, eating at Il Paradiso is just like visiting a bustling, family-run joint in Naples’ backstreets.