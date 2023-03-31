We asked Yorkshire Post readers where their favourite spring walks are in Yorkshire - here are your suggestions.

This year, walking routes across the UK were ranked in order of best places to go for a spring walk based on their social media popularity, visitor ratings and average rainfall between March and May to find out which locations were the driest. Yorkshire coast town Robin Hood’s Bay came in fifth place, ahead of the likes of Kielder Water and Forest Park, Northumberland and Winnats Pass, Derbyshire.

With the beautiful paths and vibrant seaside towns of Yorkshire coastline and the charming villages of the Dales, it’s no surprise that spring is a popular season for walks in Yorkshire. Whether you want to go for a long-distance three to four-hour walk from Buckden through to Hubberholme and back or a short stroll alongside Knaresborough riverside, there are plenty of options.

We’ve asked you where your favourite spring walks are in Yorkshire. One Yorkshire Post reader said: “Malham Cove over to Gordale Scar.” Another commented: “Any of the peaks in the Yorkshire Dales e.g. Great Whernside, Buckden Pike, Whernside, Ingleborough, Pen-y-Ghent etc.”

Malham Cove. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Many more locations were suggested in the comments including Saltburn beach, Bronte Country, Leeds and Bolton Abbey.

Here is a full list of your comments with your best spring walks in Yorkshire.

Best Yorkshire spring walks according to people who live in the region

“Malham Cove over to Gordale scar.” - Tim Kershaw

Robin Hood's Bay. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

“Any of the peaks in the Yorkshire Dales e.g. Great Whernside, Buckden Pike, Whernside, Ingleborough, Pen-y-Ghent etc.” - Steve Normington

“Scarborough. I need to get back there, blow away the cobwebs and stress of everyday life.” - Teresa McCourt

“Judy Woods near Bradford when the bluebells are out.” - Brian Murphy

“Halfpenny Lane Featherstone to Pontefract.” - Peter Logan

Knaresborough Castle and Daffodils. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

“Along Saltburn beach or around the fields as I did as a child.” - Pauline Susan French

“Along the riverside in Knaresborough.” - Irene Hollett

“1: From the South Bay Scarborough past the spar onto the cliffs. 2: A walk along the walls of York. 3: A walk along the canal side. 4: A walk on the moors above Haworth in the Bronte countryside.” - Michael Pearson

“Robin Hoods Bay along the old railway track to Ravenscar then back along the coast.” - Shirley Bannatyne

“The Dales, Hawes, Leyburn, and Middleham.” - David Kemp

“A pub walk around Leeds (Some people call it a crawl).” - John Kerbotson

“Forge valley near Scarborough; beautiful and tranquil.” - Shelly Hunter-Gannon

“Up on the moors above Darnholme, Goathland early morning.” - Mavis Slaughter

“The walk from Buckden-Hubberholme-Yockenthwaite-Cray and back to Buckden in either direction.” - Liz Templey

“Not forgetting to call in at The George in Hubberholme for an excellent Sunday roast.” - Steve Normington

“Farndale daffodil walk.” - Steve Robson

“Long time since but Bolton Abbey and a walk to the strid.” - Val Sugarman

“Bolton Abbey, Runswick Bay and Ripley (when Bluebells are out).” - Mike Tomlinson

“Whitby, Malham Cove, Ilkley Moor.” - Sharon R Terry

“Anywhere in beautiful Yorkshire.” - Joyce Thorogood

“Keld to Muker circular… absolutely stunning.” - Andrea Colwill

“Ripley woods through to Hampsthwaite.” - Jan Mable

“Ripon to Fountains Abbey and back - absolutely brilliant.” - John Dawson

“By the old beck in Holbeck. See the Water Rats frolic.” - Mike Peacock

“The Forest of Bowland in the dales, Five Rise Locks and Aysgarth Falls.” - Jean Hudson

“The footpath across the fields behind Embsay which the Devonshire Estate wants to sell and the National Park want to build 119 houses on.” - Emma Smith

“Weedley springs in south cave or Risby Round in Beverly.” - Martin Warneck

“As long as it’s Yorkshire it dunt matter.” - Ian Braithwaite

“Whitby with a bag of chips.” - Stephen Webster

“Scammonden or Hardcastle Crags.” - Chris Heptonstall

“Up on the moors or Brid seafront.” - Janet Whitaker

“Blubberhouses near Otley. Walk up Riverside to the reservoir and back.” - Jill Oliver

“Sewell Group Craven Park, Hull to watch the mighty Kingston Rovers.” - Peter Thompson

“The Cray>Yockenthwaite>Buckden triangle in Wharfedale.” - Kay Eash Davis

“Levisham to Hole of Horcum circular.” - Pauline Chadwick

“Malham, Bolton Abbey, Hardcastle Crags in Hebden Bridge.” - Jo Dobie

“Muker to Crackpot hall and keld. For starters.” - Colin Gregory

“Walk around Langsett reservoir.” - Bev Kellett

Here are some more locations in Yorkshire you suggested to go for a walk in springtime.

West Cliff Whitby

Ripley Castle or Whitby

Farndale Daffodil Valley

Malham Bolton Abbey

Howardian Hills

Bridlington

Whitby Robin Hoods Bay

Newmillerdam, Wakefield

Flamborough, Wentworth

Cleveland Hills

Whitby

Dalby Forest

Ingleton Falls

Oakwell Hall in Birstall

The Holme Valley and Holmfirth

Ilkley Moor

Welburn

Sutton Bank

Pateley Bridge

Flamborough Head between the Filey and Bridlington bays

Farndale

Sandsend

Swaledale

Fewston Reservoir

Marsden

Slaithwaite

Paul Village, East Riding of Yorkshire

North York Moors

Chapeltown

Fairburn Ings

Huddersfield

Halifax

The Wolds Way

Muker Meadows

Scammonden reservoir

Yorkshire Dales

Danby