Following the excitement and stress of the festive period, January is thought to be a despondent month for many. On top of this, the cold weather, short days, Christmas debts and lack of social events mean that it is a depressing period and people find themselves feeling low and sombre.
This is also known as the ‘winter blues’ and the medical name for this period is seasonal affective disorder (SAD). According to Alison Kerry, who works for the mental health charity Mind, the theory of SAD is that light entering the eye causes changes to hormone levels in the body.
“In our bodies, light functions to stop the production of the sleep hormone melatonin, making us wake up. It is thought that SAD sufferers are affected by shorter daylight hours in the winter. They produce higher melatonin, causing lethargy and symptoms of depression.”
So we have asked you what your best advice is for beating the January blues. Many of you said ‘hibernation’ and to sleep it off, others suggested going for relaxing walks around Yorkshire, which is always a good idea and a few of you advised booking a holiday.
There are many ways you can lighten your mood during this period and you have suggested some great ideas.
Best ways to beat the January blues according to Yorkshire locals
“Declutter, it certainly hits the spot.” - Angela Mulroy
“The longest night and shortest day has gone. Keep an eye on the late afternoon sun, the days are starting to pull out slowly.” - Alison Hunt-Siwy
“Get outdoors whenever you can.” - Val Brown
“Hibernate” - Marise Holmes
“55 days to March and spring.” - Maria Harding
“Kick back and dream of the Yorkshire Dales.” - Andrea Colwill
“Get your walking boots on and get out into the Yorkshire Dales.” - Steve Normington
“Book a holiday.” - Louise Dickinson
“Holiday in Australia the weather is great at the moment.” - Alfreda Davis
“Join a Morris dancing team. If nothing else you'll always know where to get a decent drink.” - Peter Austin
“Get out walking in that fresh air! Rain or shine, works wonders.” - Stephanie Scholes
“Book a trip… always have something to look forward to.” - Rach McAdam
“Books!” - Julie Debo Gritt
“Eat chocolate, drink yorkshire tea whilst reading a good book.” - Lin Wye
“Try and keep smiling and think about the dark nights are now getting lighter..stay positive.” - Darrell Close
“Play my piano, feels good when I master a difficult piece.” - Liz Carnell
“[Take] Walks by the sea.” - Wendy Hunt
“Get those projects completed around the house. It will make you feel good!” - Erin Wennerholm
“Look forward to spring/summer.” - John Parker
“Stay in bed.” - June Lambert
“A good book or three.” - Rob Price
“Look forward to the lighter / warmer nights, or a holiday you may have booked.” - Isobel Barker
“Be kind to yourself.” - Fiona Wilson
“[Spend] a week in Tenerife!” - John Brad
“Go for a walk, meet a friend, chat and have coffee.” - Beverley Horsley
“Clean windows. Walk along the canal bank whenever the weather lets you.” - Wendy Wilkinson
“Bake, do Jigsaws, plan the tasks for spring in the garden. Plan a holiday.” - Anne Corby
“Look back at photos of when it was all green and beautiful.” - Rosamund Edwards
“Don't read posts on the internet and watch programmes where it's sunny.” - Andrew Bruce
“Plant a tree.” - Kim Coley
“Spring is round the corner.” - Neil Taylor
“Put on some bright clothes and do your hair, that's a start.” - Edna Tomlinson
“Go for a walk and take in nature.” - Nick Fletcher
“Get yourself down to the local pub.” - David Peter Woodhead
“Plan things - get things in the calendar. Go walking in the countryside or by the coast. Cook good meals or eat out. Hot bubble baths and a good book. Spring clean and buy a new plant/decor item.” - Ruth Hutchinson
“Go on holiday somewhere warm.” - Pauline Lowrey
“Bring summer into your home fine dining three nights a week, fresh flowers, plants. Go to coast B&B several weekends, [there are] loads of bargains right now.” - Marilyn Proctor
“Get some seed catalogues and plan next year's garden and flower beds!” - Jean Thompson
“Get outside and have a good walk. Stretch those legs and those lungs . Have a break fro the news and social media.” - Rachel Demain
“Don't sit inside all day, get outside for a walk.” - Stuart Nicholson
“Get walking in nature, you can’t beat it!” - Lesley Sales
“Book a holiday of course!” - Sally at Luxury Holidays and Honeymoons
“Don't go on social media.” - Elaine Leach
“Get out with your camera.” - Craig Philip Szlatoszlavek
“Exercise.” - Naomi Hemingway
“Go outside, look up and look at nature. North York Moors or the coast can't get much better than that.” - Fred Walkington
“Count your blessings.” - Margaret Barraclough
“Get a bicycle. Ride it lots. Job done.” - Peter Thompson
“Go to the gym, go for a walk.” - Louise Walsh