From the ruins of Bolton Abbey to the urban landscape of Ilkley Moor, there are plenty of alluring locations across Yorkshire where you can go for a winter stroll - here are your suggestions.

From the gardens and parks to woodland and countryside, you can fully appreciate the crispy weather and festive atmosphere here in Yorkshire. The beautiful landscapes and scenic vistas make for the perfect locations for winter walks.

Not only can you enjoy these views whilst walking, but these places also have great driving routes for you to appreciate Yorkshire from inside your car. There are also plenty of cosy pubs nearby to pop into when you have finished your walk.

We have asked you where your favourite places are to go for a winter walk in Yorkshire and you have come up with some great ideas. Some of you have chosen Bolton Abbey, Mappleton Beach at low tide, Bridlington seafront and harbour, Roundhay Park, Fountains Abbey, Ilkley Moor, Aysgarth Falls, Wentworth Woodhouse, Otley Chevin, Hornsea and Strid Wood. Here are the rest of your suggestions.

Members of the public enjoying the unseasonably mild winter weather during a day out exploring Bolton Abbey. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Best places for a winter walks in Yorkshire

“Start at Bolton Abbey Bridge follow the River Wharfe to Burnsall going through Appletreewick then when you get to Burnsall have one of their full breakfasts. But give yourself enough time as you will have to walk back, did it once really enjoyed it.” - Yorkshire Man

“Ingleton, easy or hard with great cafes. Waterfalls Walk is great but has an entrance fee. The Village Kitchen, The Falls cafe, Ingleton Chippy, great food to keep you going.” - Margaret Owen

“Roseberry Topping/Captain Cook's monument.” - Peter Thompson

Bridlington Harbour Winter Sun. (Pic credit: Paul Atkinson / PA)

“Coastal path anywhere between Scarborough and Whitby or the Cinder Track for an easier wander.” - Kent Williams

“Studley Royal to Fountains Abbey.” - Brenda Shore

“Burnsall to Grassington along the River is pretty nice. Then pop up into Grass Woods and Into Grassington village, then back along the river to get the views in reverse. We once saw a big tree fall into the river and yes it did make a sound.” - Damian Holland

“Hardcastle Cragg - a wonderful place to walk in any season.” - Celia Walker

Winter sunshine highlights the bracken on Ilkley Moor. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

“There are so many lovely places, it's too difficult to say, from the Dales to the moors, to the fantastic coastline.” - Mark Lovett

“Loads of places, Yorkshire well known for its beautiful landscape.” - June Howard

“Scar House reservoir is a great place to walk as long as you wrap up warm.” - Jane Colley

“Anywhere in Yorkshire, it's all beautiful.” - Dave England

“Fairburn Ings near Castleford and Aidan's near Leeds. Both free and loads of wildlife to see.” - Tracey Littlejohn

“Middleham Low Moor early in the morning to watch the race horses in training. Followed by the village and the castle of Warwick the Kingmaker.” - Tom Cockeram

“You’re absolutely spoiled for choice for any level of walk anywhere in Yorkshire, anything at all and so many take in a cafe, pub, or even a fish and chip shop.” - Trevor Rhodes

“From Keld to Muker or in reverse calling in on Crackpot Hall in the Dales along the river Swale.” - Janet Beal

“Fountains Abbey near Ripon and Brimham Rocks near Harrogate.” - Dorothy Hawkins

“Anywhere Strines/Derwent edge.” - Ian Butcher

