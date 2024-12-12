We asked Yorkshire Post readers what the best way to spend £20 in Yorkshire is - here are your answers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are many things to do in Yorkshire that are inexpensive.

Whether you’re in the mood to indulge in fish and chips by the sea or a day trip to a town or village and browsing independent shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also plenty of museums you can visit for free such as the National Railway Museum, National Coal Mining Museum and Leeds City Museum.

A few visitors in Scarborough. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Best ways to spend £20 in Yorkshire according to Yorkshire Post readers

“Return bus ride from Leeds to Scarborough and a day out wandering on the beach and having fish and chips. Might have enough change for some mushy peas and a can of Ben Shaws shandy beer.” - Paul Cockcroft

“Spend it in an independent local shop in your town/village.” - Sue Griffin

“A family size pie from Appleton’s at Ripon Wetherby Borobridge and Knaresborough.” - Robert Thompson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fish and chips, mushy peas and a breakcake.” - Darrell Close

“Your chippies are the best but then so are your local pubs. Hmm pop int' pub for a swifty then chippie (for 1).” - Jill Oliver

“Neet out on't pub crawl roond toon.” - Kevin Flynn

“Fish and chips from Fish Cottage.” - Louise Claire

“How much???? Tha's a bit flash wi cash there young 'un.” - Mandi Garbut

“Downt pub!” - Jonny Joyce