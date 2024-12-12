Best ways to spend £20 in Yorkshire according to Yorkshire Post readers including buying fish and chips and taking a trip from Leeds to Scarborough
There are many things to do in Yorkshire that are inexpensive.
Whether you’re in the mood to indulge in fish and chips by the sea or a day trip to a town or village and browsing independent shops.
There are also plenty of museums you can visit for free such as the National Railway Museum, National Coal Mining Museum and Leeds City Museum.
“Return bus ride from Leeds to Scarborough and a day out wandering on the beach and having fish and chips. Might have enough change for some mushy peas and a can of Ben Shaws shandy beer.” - Paul Cockcroft
“Spend it in an independent local shop in your town/village.” - Sue Griffin
“A family size pie from Appleton’s at Ripon Wetherby Borobridge and Knaresborough.” - Robert Thompson
“Fish and chips, mushy peas and a breakcake.” - Darrell Close
“Your chippies are the best but then so are your local pubs. Hmm pop int' pub for a swifty then chippie (for 1).” - Jill Oliver
“Neet out on't pub crawl roond toon.” - Kevin Flynn
“Fish and chips from Fish Cottage.” - Louise Claire
“How much???? Tha's a bit flash wi cash there young 'un.” - Mandi Garbut
“Downt pub!” - Jonny Joyce
“Buy a small glass of wine in central Leeds.” - Phil Penfold
