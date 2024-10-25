From a family Lantern Festival to going on a ghost trail, there are a range of free things to do throughout October Half-term to entertain the family without spending a penny, at least on the activity.

National Coal Mining Museum of England, Overton

It’s time to get t’pit as the National Coal Mining Museum of England is hosting free crafts, storytelling, nature trails, tours, and a lantern-making workshop, then you can participate in the museum's annual Light Up festival.

You can travel 140M underground on an experience that allows you to experience industry and technology through the decades.

Cusworth Hall, Doncaster

Lynn Dunning, CEO of the National Coal Mining Museum for England, said: “The Museum is a great place for families to visit all year round. There is so much on offer for a low-cost and exciting family day out. Our underground experience is not to be missed and there are so many creative activities to do during the October half term.”

Cusworth Hall & Park, Doncaster

This place is often described as ‘a jewel in Doncaster’s crown,’ Cusworth Hall is a Grade I listed building set in acres of historic parkland. The house was built between 1740 and 1744 for local landowner William Wrightson and recent refurbishments have transformed the Hall into Heritage Doncaster’s social history museum. This half-term there are Back to Nature activities for children to try out bushcraft, campfire cooking, and much more.

Grimm & Co, Rotherham

Children and their carers could also go on a pumpkin hunt in Rotherham with the magical literary charity Grimm & Co.

On October 31 there will be a guided walk through Clifton Park, exploring nature and looking for pumpkins.

The Little York Ghost Hunt and Ghosts in the Gardens, York

There are a range of free trails around York involving Wizards, Ghosts and Cats

Ghosts have become synonymous with York with people queuing for hours to purchase a ghoulish figurine from the York Ghost Merchants shop on The Shambles.

Now there’s a little York Ghost Hunt where you can download a map from the shop's website and explore the city as a family in a ‘seek and keep trail.’

The York Ghost Merchants website which hosts York Ghost Week says: “The Little York Ghost Hunt is always at the centre of proceedings and has become embedded firmly in York's calendar. This year, the Little York Ghost Hunt nights are Monday 28th - Thursday 31st October inclusive.”

York BID is also hosting Ghosts in the Gardens with 45 ghosts to find in the city’s gardens throughout York. See beautiful 3D sculptures designed by Unconventional Design.

Royal Armouries, Leeds

Royal Armouries is hosting a ‘Mystery at the Museum’ this half-term with free activities for junior detectives to help solve a crime.

The museum is free to explore all year round.

Library @ The Lightbox, Barnsley