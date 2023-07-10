All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school

Beverley Racecourse: Steward knocked off his feet by lightning shock as storms hit Yorkshire

A steward at a Yorkshire racecourse was knocked off his feet after a lightning strike on the course caused his radio to spark.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 10th Jul 2023, 11:22 BST

The incident happened on Saturday at Beverley Racecourse as much of Yorkshire saw heavy rain, thunder and lightning hit the region. Fortunately, the steward was back on his feet in no time and did not need any medical attention.

Sally Iggulden, chief executive at Beverley Racecourse, said: “One of our car park attendants had his walkie talkie clipped to his pocket and the static from the lightning caused it to spark, which made him fall to the ground – more from the shock of that! He is absolutely fine and needed no medical attention – which is more than can be said for the radio!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The steward was more fortunate than some across Yorkshire. A house in Harrogate was left with an unsafe chimney after a lightning strike, which led to an occupant being treated by paramedics for shock. in Sheffield, a six-year-old girl was ‘thrown on her bed’ by a lightning strike at her home.

Most Popular
A steward at Beverley Racecourse was given a shock by a lightning strike this weekend. Picture: Getty ImagesA steward at Beverley Racecourse was given a shock by a lightning strike this weekend. Picture: Getty Images
A steward at Beverley Racecourse was given a shock by a lightning strike this weekend. Picture: Getty Images

Yorkshire is bracing itself for more heavy rain and thunderstorms this week too, with the Met Office predicting showers, longer periods of rain along with possible thunder and lightning across Yorkshire. Most areas of the region will possibly experience thunder and lightning on Tuesday (July 11) onwards.

Related topics:YorkshireMet OfficeHarrogateSheffield