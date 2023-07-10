A steward at a Yorkshire racecourse was knocked off his feet after a lightning strike on the course caused his radio to spark.

The incident happened on Saturday at Beverley Racecourse as much of Yorkshire saw heavy rain, thunder and lightning hit the region. Fortunately, the steward was back on his feet in no time and did not need any medical attention.

Sally Iggulden, chief executive at Beverley Racecourse, said: “One of our car park attendants had his walkie talkie clipped to his pocket and the static from the lightning caused it to spark, which made him fall to the ground – more from the shock of that! He is absolutely fine and needed no medical attention – which is more than can be said for the radio!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The steward was more fortunate than some across Yorkshire. A house in Harrogate was left with an unsafe chimney after a lightning strike, which led to an occupant being treated by paramedics for shock. in Sheffield, a six-year-old girl was ‘thrown on her bed’ by a lightning strike at her home.

A steward at Beverley Racecourse was given a shock by a lightning strike this weekend. Picture: Getty Images