The Met Office predicts unsettled weather to continue this week, with showers, longer periods of rain along with possible thunder and lightning across Yorkshire.

Today (July 10) is expected to start off bright with some sunny spells for many areas in Yorkshire, although scattered showers are set to develop throughout the morning. Longer spells of rain with some heavy bursts are expected from the south west during the afternoon.

Into the evening, more persistent areas of heavy rain will clear eastwards, with drier conditions following for a time, but further rain and showers will arrive overnight. Some areas of Yorkshire may experience thunderstorms and lightning in the early evening of today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most areas of the region will possibly experience thunder and lightning on Tuesday (July 11) onwards. The Met Office has published information on how to stay safe during thunderstorms.

Thunder and lightning. (Pic credit: Tom Shaw / Getty Images)

The two phrases: ‘Lightning never strikes the same place twice’ and ‘ it always strikes the tallest object’ are both false according to the Met Office. The fact is lightning strikes the best conductor on the ground, whether it has been struck before or not.

Whilst thunderstorms can take place any time of the year, they are the most common during summer months and are likely to produce large hail, gusty winds and torrential rain in the UK, which cause disruption to transport networks and damage property. The Met Office has listed essential steps to take before, during and after the thunderstorm.

Before the thunderstorm:

- Lightning can cause power outages, so unplug any non-essential appliances if not already using a surge protector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Seek shelter if possible; when you hear thunder you are already within range of where the next ground flash may occur, lightning can strike as far as 10 miles away from the centre of a storm.

During a thunderstorm:

- Phone lines can conduct electricity, so it is important to try to avoid using the landline, unless it is an emergency.

- If you are outside, avoid water and find a low-lying open space that is a safe distance from trees, poles or metal objects.

- Avoid activities such as golf, rod fishing or boating on a lake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Be aware of metal objects that can conduct or attract lightning, including golf clubs, golf buggies, fishing rods, umbrellas, motorbikes, bicycles, wheelchairs, mobility scooters, pushchairs, wire fencing and rails. If you are in a tent, try to stay away from the metal poles.

- If you find yourself in an exposed location, it may be advisable to squat close to the ground, with hands on knees and with head tucked between them. – Try to touch as little of the ground with your body as possible and do not lie on the ground.

- If you feel your hair stand on end, drop to the above position immediately.

After the thunderstorm:

- Avoid downed power lines or broken cables.

- If someone is struck by lightning, they often suffer severe burns. The strike also affects the heart, so check if they have a pulse.

When are thunder and lightning expected to hit Yorkshire?

Leeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thunderstorms are expected to hit Leeds on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 3pm.

York

Thunderstorms are expected to hit York on Tuesday at 3pm and 4pm.

Halifax

Thunderstorms are expected to hit Halifax on Tuesday at 2pm.

Hull

Thunderstorms are expected to hit Hull on Tuesday at 3pm.

Bradford

Thunderstorms are expected to hit Bradford on Tuesday at 2pm.

Doncaster

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thunderstorms are expected to hit Doncaster on Tuesday at 5pm.

Harrogate

Thunderstorms are expected to hit Harrogate on Tuesday at 3pm.

Whitby