Biggest barge in 30 years to travel to the centre of Leeds can take thousands of lorries off the road

The largest vessel to reach central Leeds for 30 years could take more than 5,000 lorries off the road each year.

With just two return trips each week between the Humber ports and Leeds, MMS Off-Roader could make a significant contribution to reducing carbon emissions and improving road safety, its owners say.

MMS Off-Roader was originally built as a petroleum barge by Yorkshire Dry Dock.

She was purchased by MMS, which is based in Alexandra Dock in Hull, in December 2021, with naval architects engaged to redesign the barge to carry bulk loads. Conversion and upgrading took 12 months.

The 500-tonne capacity barge ‘MMS Off-Roader’

Each 500 tonne load can take up to 25 lorries off roads.

MMS managing director Rob Langton said the vessel had its first run to Knostrop and they were now looking for work.

They are offering a demonstration run to anyone who is considering transporting goods by barge. The vessel can carry a huge range from cans of dog meat through wood pellets to containers and the accommodation is "fabulous".

There's hope of a major contract soon carrying marine aggregates to Leeds.

MMS Off-roader at Whitgift on the River Ouse

Mr Langton, who has a ship yard and also owns and operates offshore support vessels for wind farms, said: "We just had this opportunity and I thought: 'I'm 61, if I don't (do it) now, it will never happen."

He added: "It was specifically built to go up the Aire and Calder - it is the biggest boat to go up for 30 years.

"We are looking for any opportunity to take traffic off the road, and run between any of the Humber ports and any of the inland waterways.

"We would like to think we could work for people like supermarkets, that is what we are aiming for.

The vessel starts its journey in Hull and locks into the canal at Goole before heading to Knostrop, Leeds

"There are return trips from Leeds we'd like to do as well. We think there's a great future."

David Lowe of the Commercial Boat Operators Association said: “Commercial traffic is returning to the Aire and Calder Canal after a lot of hard work by a lot of people.