Bin collections: North Yorkshire Council approves new wheeled bin recycling policy despite coastal objections

A new wheeled rubbish bin collection policy has been approved by North Yorkshire Council despite concerns about its implementation in coastal areas.

The introduction of a new kerbside recycling scheme with households given two recycling bins – one for paper and one for cans, glass and plastic – which would each be collected monthly while residual waste would be collected fortnightly, has been approved.

A full meeting of North Yorkshire Council was told that the scheme had been successfully trialled in Selby and would be gradually rolled out across the county over several years.

However, council leaders noted that a ‘one size fits all’ was “not appropriate” and “flexibility will be designed into the service to meet local needs”.

NYC full meeting 26.02.25. Courtesy LDRS/Numminen

Speaking at the meeting on Wednesday, February 26, Coun Rich Maw said: “The collection method currently used in Scarborough and Skipton localities is the most expensive option but it is accepted, light, and in Scarborough the preferred option.

“Other options present a difficult major change for residents and in the Weaponness and Ramshill division where the back alleys are already lined with wheelie bins, there is simply no appetite for change.”

He added: “If this is to go ahead, and I do have concerns – although I welcome the policy at large – I would like to suggest the implementation of the bespoke kerbside service which means no additional wheelie bins cover the entirety of Ramshill.

“My view and that of many of my residents is in fact: ‘no more bins’.”

A report presented at the meeting stated that the proposed service was currently provided in the Selby locality and that a public consultation had found that twice as many residents were happy with wheeled bins rather than boxes or bags.

Coun Greg White, the executive member for managing the environment, said the new policy sought to achieve a “consistent approach to waste and recycling to get the most from our resources, deliver high performance to our residents and businesses, and achieve value for money”.

‘Make it work on the coast’

Several coastal representatives spoke out against the plan citing opposition from residents and concerns about congestion on small streets and gardens.

Coun Michelle Donohue-Moncrieff said: “I have listened to all the arguments around this and the feedback from residents on the Yorkshire coast, and it is very clear that people do not want to go ahead with this change.

“I am not convinced that this council will not find problems in some communities. There is a general point that people get confused and even those who want to do it will make mistakes.”

Filey representative, Coun Sam Cross, said: “I’m going to feel sorry for these second homeowners because they will have to sort the bins out every week, and then we have the audacity to charge them double council tax for not getting their bins emptied properly.

“We have a system that works currently so why do we have to change it?”

Coun White, the executive member for the environment, said the new collection plan would be rolled out gradually on a former district council basis and assured residents that the council would communicate with them before going into effect.

He added: “I take the point from some of the members on the coast about congestion and that the current system is preferred.