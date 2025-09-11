Police have found a body while searching for a Yorkshire man who went missing at the weekend.

Jonathon Collett, 53, from Cleckheaton was reported missing on Saturday (Sept 6).

Police launched an appeal for the 53-year-old on Wednesday (Sept 10).

However, officers searching for Mr Collett confirmed they found a body in the Mann Dam area.

Police say the circumstances are not being treated as suspicious.

Detective Inspector James Bellhouse said: “Sadly, officers searching for 53-year-old Jonathon Collett who had been reported missing from home in Cleckheaton found a body yesterday in the Mann Dam area.

“The circumstances of his death are not being treated as suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.