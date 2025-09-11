Police find body in search for man who went missing at the weekend

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 11th Sep 2025, 10:54 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2025, 11:25 BST
Police have found a body while searching for a Yorkshire man who went missing at the weekend.

Jonathon Collett, 53, from Cleckheaton was reported missing on Saturday (Sept 6).

Police launched an appeal for the 53-year-old on Wednesday (Sept 10).

However, officers searching for Mr Collett confirmed they found a body in the Mann Dam area.

Police say the circumstances are not being treated as suspicious.
Police say the circumstances are not being treated as suspicious.

Police stated the circumstances surrounding his death are not being treated as suspicious.

Detective Inspector James Bellhouse said: “Sadly, officers searching for 53-year-old Jonathon Collett who had been reported missing from home in Cleckheaton found a body yesterday in the Mann Dam area.

“The circumstances of his death are not being treated as suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

“Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal or who provided information to the police.”

