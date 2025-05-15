It is a chance for visitors to see some of the best kites in the world... soaring majestically above Yorkshire.

Bridlington Kite Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary this year as the family-friendly event returns to Sewerby cliff top, Bridlington, on the East Yorkshire Coast.

Some of the world’s largest inflatable kites will take to the skies over this weekend.

Organised by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Visit East Yorkshire events team, kites of all shapes, sizes and colours will fly high in the sky from 10am to 5pm over Bridlington Bay.

From big, beautiful bears to swaying, slithering snakes, dozens of interesting inflatable kites will add a splash of colour to the clifftops at Sewerby.

Year on year internationally-renowned kite experts provide amazing displays for thousands of spectators.

Alongside the professional demonstrations, the popular parachuting teddy bear drops will be back.

Visitors can also have a go with loaned kites during supervised sessions or buy their own from the kite stalls which will be at the site.

There will be street food vendors and dessert stalls.

There will also be beverage stands, ice cream vans, fairground rides, face-painting, giant bubble fun, a free bootcamp challenge and freefall inflatables, plus other family entertainment and activities.

The Kite Festival is hosting three charity stalls, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Bridlington Sea Cadets; each of which makes an important contribution to the local area.

Visitors can arrive in style on the land train – which runs between Sewerby Hall and Gardens and Bridlington Leisure Centre every half an hour.

Bridlington Kite Festival is one of the biggest annual events organised by the council and helps to boost the East Yorkshire economy.

The event is held in partnership with The Northern Kite Group, which formed in 1978, and has members across the country.

Adam Toes, tourism, events and projects manager at Visit East Yorkshire, said: “We are thrilled to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Bridlington Kite Festival.

“This event has grown into a beloved tradition, bringing together families and kite enthusiasts from all over to enjoy the spectacular displays and vibrant atmosphere.

“Bridlington Kite Festival brings a real boost to the area, and we look forward to another fantastic weekend filled with fun and unforgettable memories."

Admission to the event is free and dogs on leads are welcome.

The nearest car parks are Sewerby Picnic Car Park, Sewerby Road, Bridlington, and Limekiln Lane Car Park, Limekiln Lane, Bridlington.

Visitors are advised to download the MiPermit app in advance to pay by card.

