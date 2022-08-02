Google searches for ‘hiking in the UK’ has increased by 80 per cent in the last month and as a result, the sustainable backpack and accessories brand Millican has gathered data from hashtags and video viewing numbers on Instagram and TikTok to announce the top 50 best walking trails in the UK.

Hiking is becoming more popular than ever and with the sun making an appearance, going out and embracing the outdoors has become more appealing for Brits.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Nevis in Scotland, Pen y Fan in South Wales and Cannock Chase in Staffordshire came out on top as the top three best walking trails.

Walkers start the long climb up Roseberry Topping. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

Yorkshire has also made an appearance on the list with Roseberry Topping near Great Ayton and Newton under Roseberry coming in 15th place and Brimham Rocks in Harrogate is number 18 on the list.

Ingleton Waterfalls Trail came in 26th place and the stunning Bronte Waterfalls in Haworth came in 33rd place.

Here are all the best walking routes in the UK according to this data.

1 - Ben Nevis

2 - Pen y Fan

3 - Cannock Chase

4 - Arthurs Seat

5 - Fairy Pools

6 - Scafell Pike

7 - West Highland Way

8 - Kinder Scout

9 - Slieve Donard

10 - Malvern Hills

11 - Buttermere

12 - The Needles

13 - Old Man of Coniston

14 - Old Harry Rocks

15 - Roseberry Topping

16 - Llangollen Canal

17 - Stanage Edge

18 - Brimham Rocks

19 - The Roaches

20 - South Downs Way

21 - Ben Macdui

22 - The Devil's Punchbowl

23 - Stac Pollaidh

24 - Rhossili Bay

25 - The Cheviot

26 - Ingleton Waterfalls Trail

27 - Kielder Water

28 - Forest of Bowland

29 - High Cup Nick

30 - The Ridgeway

31 - Four Falls Trail

32 - Offas Dyke Path

33 - Bronte Waterfalls

34 - The Thames Path

35 - Blakeney Point

36 - Regents Canal Walk

37 - Nine Ladies Stone Circle

38 - Lizard Peninsula

39 - Norfolk Coast Path

40 - The Great Glen Way

41 - The Falls of Clyde

42 - Viking Coastal Trail

43 - Bowermans Nose

44 - Rhinefield Ornamental Drive

45 - Beaghmore Stone Circles

46 - Cave Hill Country Park

47 - Derry City Walls

48 - Helvellyn via Striding Edge

49 - St Ives to Zennor