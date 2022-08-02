Google searches for ‘hiking in the UK’ has increased by 80 per cent in the last month and as a result, the sustainable backpack and accessories brand Millican has gathered data from hashtags and video viewing numbers on Instagram and TikTok to announce the top 50 best walking trails in the UK.
Hiking is becoming more popular than ever and with the sun making an appearance, going out and embracing the outdoors has become more appealing for Brits.
Ben Nevis in Scotland, Pen y Fan in South Wales and Cannock Chase in Staffordshire came out on top as the top three best walking trails.
Yorkshire has also made an appearance on the list with Roseberry Topping near Great Ayton and Newton under Roseberry coming in 15th place and Brimham Rocks in Harrogate is number 18 on the list.
Ingleton Waterfalls Trail came in 26th place and the stunning Bronte Waterfalls in Haworth came in 33rd place.
Here are all the best walking routes in the UK according to this data.
1 - Ben Nevis
2 - Pen y Fan
3 - Cannock Chase
4 - Arthurs Seat
5 - Fairy Pools
6 - Scafell Pike
7 - West Highland Way
8 - Kinder Scout
9 - Slieve Donard
10 - Malvern Hills
11 - Buttermere
12 - The Needles
13 - Old Man of Coniston
14 - Old Harry Rocks
15 - Roseberry Topping
16 - Llangollen Canal
17 - Stanage Edge
18 - Brimham Rocks
19 - The Roaches
20 - South Downs Way
21 - Ben Macdui
22 - The Devil's Punchbowl
23 - Stac Pollaidh
24 - Rhossili Bay
25 - The Cheviot
26 - Ingleton Waterfalls Trail
27 - Kielder Water
28 - Forest of Bowland
29 - High Cup Nick
30 - The Ridgeway
31 - Four Falls Trail
32 - Offas Dyke Path
33 - Bronte Waterfalls
34 - The Thames Path
35 - Blakeney Point
36 - Regents Canal Walk
37 - Nine Ladies Stone Circle
38 - Lizard Peninsula
39 - Norfolk Coast Path
40 - The Great Glen Way
41 - The Falls of Clyde
42 - Viking Coastal Trail
43 - Bowermans Nose
44 - Rhinefield Ornamental Drive
45 - Beaghmore Stone Circles
46 - Cave Hill Country Park
47 - Derry City Walls
48 - Helvellyn via Striding Edge
49 - St Ives to Zennor
50 - Isle of Anglesey Coastal Path