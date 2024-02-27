All Sections
British Pie Week 2024: Best places to eat pies in Yorkshire with four and five star ratings including All Creatures Great and Small pubs Green Dragon Inn and The Devonshire

British Pie Week is coming up and we have compiled a list of the highest rated pubs, hotels and restaurants for pies.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 27th Feb 2024, 13:45 GMT

British Pie Week will take place between Monday, March 4 and Sunday, March 10 this year and the awards ceremony takes place in the middle of the week on March 6.

Pies are a popular British delicacy and particularly Yorkshire folk take pride in their pies; from sweet and savoury, hot and cold to fusion, vegan, vegetarian, Gluten Free, there are pies for all tastes and preferences.

We have picked out some of the best places to eat pies in Yorkshire according to TripAdvisor ratings.

Green Dragon Inn, featured in All Creatures Great and Small, has a TripAdvisor rating of four stars with 221 reviews. Address: Bellow Hill, Hardraw, Hawes, DL8 3LZ.

1. Green Dragon Inn

Its TripAdvisor rating is four and a half stars with 449 reviews. Address: Dubb's Lane, Hubberholme, Skipton, BD23 5JE.

2. The George Inn

The Queens Arms’ TripAdvisor rating is four and half stars with 501 reviews. Address: Litton, Skipton, BD23 5QJ.

3. The Queens Arms Restaurant

The Crown Inn has a TripAdvisor rating of four and a half stars with 474 reviews. Address: Main Street, Askrigg, Leyburn, DL8 3HQ.

4. The Crown Inn

