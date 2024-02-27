British Pie Week will take place between Monday, March 4 and Sunday, March 10 this year and the awards ceremony takes place in the middle of the week on March 6.

Pies are a popular British delicacy and particularly Yorkshire folk take pride in their pies; from sweet and savoury, hot and cold to fusion, vegan, vegetarian, Gluten Free, there are pies for all tastes and preferences.

We have picked out some of the best places to eat pies in Yorkshire according to TripAdvisor ratings.

Green Dragon Inn Green Dragon Inn, featured in All Creatures Great and Small, has a TripAdvisor rating of four stars with 221 reviews. Address: Bellow Hill, Hardraw, Hawes, DL8 3LZ.

The George Inn Its TripAdvisor rating is four and a half stars with 449 reviews. Address: Dubb's Lane, Hubberholme, Skipton, BD23 5JE.

The Queens Arms Restaurant The Queens Arms' TripAdvisor rating is four and half stars with 501 reviews. Address: Litton, Skipton, BD23 5QJ.

The Crown Inn The Crown Inn has a TripAdvisor rating of four and a half stars with 474 reviews. Address: Main Street, Askrigg, Leyburn, DL8 3HQ.