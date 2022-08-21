British Restaurant Awards 2022: List of all Yorkshire nominations including Best Restaurant in Leeds, Sheffield and Bradford
The nominations are in for this year’s British Restaurant Awards and Yorkshire has come out strong with multiple restaurants recognised in Leeds, York, Sheffield, Bradford and Richmond.
Yorkshire chef Eddie Scott, who won this year’s Masterchef UK competition, has been nominated for Best Chef in the annual British Restaurant Awards 2022 as well as many establishments who have been nominated for a number of other awards.
Some of Yorkshire’s top restaurants have made the shortlist at the Awards show that aims to shine a spotlight on British Restaurants all over the world while also giving the public the opportunity to vote and participate in the event.
Award categories include: Best New Restaurant, Best Chef, Best Restaurant Chain, Best Takeaway Restaurant, Best Restaurant Leeds, Best Restaurant Bradford, Best Restaurant Sheffield, Best Bar and Best International Cuisine.
Most Popular
The winners of each category will be announced on September 12 at a ceremony in London. You can vote for your favourite restaurant by visiting the British Restaurant Awards website.
Below are the award titles and Yorkshire nominations for the British Restaurant Awards 2022, which is organised by World Restaurant Awards Group (WRAG).
Best New Restaurant
Neon Fish, Sheffield
Cafe J’adore, Bradford
Best Chef
Eddie Scott; a former Merchant Navy officer who is from Beverley, East Yorkshire.
Best Restaurant Chain
Sukhothai, Leeds
Best Takeaway Restaurant
Buongiorno, York
La Dolce Vita, Richmond
Best Restaurant Sheffield
Ego Mediterranean Restaurant and Bar
Silversmiths
VeroGusto
Domo Restaurant
Revolución de Cuba
Piccolo’s
Neon Fish
Whirlow Hall Farm
Joro
Best Restaurant Bradford
The Kashmir Restaurant
Mamma Mia
Grand Cru Restaurant
MyLahore Bradford Flagship
eastZeast Restaurant
Asia Restaurant
Omars
Aldo Italian
Cafe J’adore
Best Restaurant Leeds
Bill’s Leeds Restaurant
Tattu Restaurant and Bar
Fazenda Leeds
Sous Le Nez
Chef Jono at V&V
The Oxford Place
Black Market
Blue Sakura
Angelica
Well Oiled
Best Bar
Hedonist, Leeds
Jake’s Bar and Still Room, Leeds
Public, Sheffield
Best International Cuisine
Sukhothai, Leeds