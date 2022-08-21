Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire chef Eddie Scott, who won this year’s Masterchef UK competition, has been nominated for Best Chef in the annual British Restaurant Awards 2022 as well as many establishments who have been nominated for a number of other awards.

Some of Yorkshire’s top restaurants have made the shortlist at the Awards show that aims to shine a spotlight on British Restaurants all over the world while also giving the public the opportunity to vote and participate in the event.

Award categories include: Best New Restaurant, Best Chef, Best Restaurant Chain, Best Takeaway Restaurant, Best Restaurant Leeds, Best Restaurant Bradford, Best Restaurant Sheffield, Best Bar and Best International Cuisine.

Silversmiths on Arundel Street in Sheffield. (Pic credit: Chris Etchells)

The winners of each category will be announced on September 12 at a ceremony in London. You can vote for your favourite restaurant by visiting the British Restaurant Awards website.

Below are the award titles and Yorkshire nominations for the British Restaurant Awards 2022, which is organised by World Restaurant Awards Group (WRAG).

Best New Restaurant

Neon Fish, Sheffield

Luke French in Joro. (Pic credit: Scott Merrylees)

Cafe J’adore, Bradford

Best Chef

Eddie Scott; a former Merchant Navy officer who is from Beverley, East Yorkshire.

Best Restaurant Chain

Sukhothai, Leeds

Best Takeaway Restaurant

Buongiorno, York

La Dolce Vita, Richmond

Best Restaurant Sheffield

Ego Mediterranean Restaurant and Bar

Silversmiths

VeroGusto

Domo Restaurant

Revolución de Cuba

Piccolo’s

Neon Fish

Whirlow Hall Farm

Joro

Best Restaurant Bradford

The Kashmir Restaurant

Mamma Mia

Grand Cru Restaurant

MyLahore Bradford Flagship

eastZeast Restaurant

Asia Restaurant

Omars

Aldo Italian

Cafe J’adore

Best Restaurant Leeds

Bill’s Leeds Restaurant

Tattu Restaurant and Bar

Fazenda Leeds

Sous Le Nez

Chef Jono at V&V

The Oxford Place

Black Market

Blue Sakura

Angelica

Well Oiled

Best Bar

Hedonist, Leeds

Jake’s Bar and Still Room, Leeds

Public, Sheffield

Best International Cuisine