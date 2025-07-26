Scarborough’s Brunswick Centre will officially close in September as part of its redevelopment into SQ1, a ‘vibrant new town centre destination’.

Scarborough Group International (SGI) has confirmed that the Brunswick Centre will close to the public on September 17 as the site’s redevelopment progresses.

SGI first submitted its multi-million-pound plan to transform the “mostly vacant shopping centre” centre, which dates to the 1990s, into a major cinema and leisure destination in 2021.

The plans were officially approved in 2023 and last autumn, Odeon, Europe’s largest cinema chain, was announced as the anchor cinema operator for the redevelopment of the site.

Brunswick Centre, Scarborough

The cinema will take up to 2,700 sqm out of the Brunswick’s almost 14,000 sqm of space, with the exact number of screens and the size of the cinema set to be agreed with the operator.

Mark Jackson, project lead, said: “The closure of Brunswick is a major step forward, not just for the project, but for the wider regeneration of Scarborough. While change can be disruptive in the short term, this marks the start of a much-needed transformation that will help the town centre match the strength of its visitor appeal.

“Scarborough already attracts over 23 million visits a year and outperforms major cities in dwell time and year-round tourism. The challenge has been keeping people in the town centre for longer, and that’s what SQ1 will help deliver.”

The scheme is set to see the redevelopment of the interior and exterior of the building, a multistorey car park, refurbished shop fronts along Westborough, and opening the facade with large glass panels to allow more natural light in.

How the Brunswick Cinema will look

Several businesses that occupied spaces in the shopping centre, including The Fragrance Shop, Holland & Barrett, Toyland and Nomination, have relocated within Scarborough, while Next relocated to a larger store on Seamer Road after failing to agree a long-term lease with the current owners.

Mr Jackson, project lead, added: “This is about more than buildings. It’s about reimagining the heart of the town and creating a place where people want to spend time, whether they live here, work here or are visiting for the first time.”

Coun Simon Myers, North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for culture, previously said the project could help “uplift the whole area”.