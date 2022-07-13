Bus driver dies after crashing into lamppost in Yorkshire market town

Police received a report of a bus colliding with a lamp post on Milner Bank in Otley at around 4.23pm yesterday (July 12)

Emergency services attended the scene as the male driver required urgent medical attention.

The 52-year-old man was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

Police have confirmed the bus driver died

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances around his death and his family have been informed.

No other injuries were reported.