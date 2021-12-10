Business owner’s generous ‘thank you’ bracelets gift to NHS trust workers

Staff at the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust will be given the unique bracelets by Kay Bradley, of family-run firm Bradley’s Jewellers.

Staff at the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust will be given the unique bracelets by Kay Bradley, of family-run firm Bradley’s Jewellers, as a token of thanks for their continued efforts during the Covid campaign.

The bracelets sell for £119 so her generous donation represents a retail monetary value of almost £24,000.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kay said she feels “incredibly grateful” to NHS employees and volunteers who have worked tirelessly in the battle against Covid and led the vaccination programme that helped enable restrictions to lift.

She said: “I truly believe that without their hard work and dedication we would not have been able to actually reopen stores and businesses. We owe them not only our heartful gratitude, but our livelihoods.

“Many of our customers work for the NHS and over the past 18 months they have been over-worked, stretched to their limits and exhausted. It’s so important to me that they know how thankful I am for their continued efforts.”

More than 1,170 workers from across the Trust’s sites in York, Scarborough, Malton, Easingwold, Selby and Bridlington have already put their name down for the chance to receive one of the delicate rainbow-charm bracelets.

A draw to select 200 lucky recipients will take place on Monday, December 13.

Rachel Brook, charity operations manager for the York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity said the generous donation has been a “great morale boost” for the Trust’s 10,000 strong workforce.