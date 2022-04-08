Calls for zebra crossing in Yorkshire village after child was hit by car

Petitioners hope a zebra crossing can be installed on a road after a child was knocked down at Greetland.

By John Greenwood
Friday, 8th April 2022, 11:48 am

Ward councillor Sue Holdsworth (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) said interested parties were meeting with one of Calderdale Council’s highways officers to discuss where the best place might be to site a crossing.

Coun Holdsworth said: “I have a petition that was instigated by Mr Sigh at the Nisa shop on Rochdale Road for a zebra crossing to be installed following a young child being knocked down running between the nusrsery at Cross Hills Methodist Church and the shop.

“I am pleased to say I have a petition here from a large number of residents supporting this.”

Highways issues of a different kind were highlighted in the other petition received by a meeting of the full Calderdale Council at Halifax Town Hall.

