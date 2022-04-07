Woman dies and two young children seriously injured after head-on crash in Yorkshire

South Yorkshire Police said the 43-year-old woman died at the scene on Doncaster Road in Barnsley on April 4.

The crash, between a blue Peugeot 208 and a green Ford Fiesta, happened at around 3.30pm.

The driver of the Peugeot was pronounced dead at the scene, while the occupants of the Fiesta, a 29-year-old woman and two children aged five and 12 are now in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A statement from the force said: "The driver of the Peugeot, a 43 year-old woman, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Her family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

"The occupants of the second vehicle, a 29 year-old woman and two children aged five and 12, are currently in hospital in a serious but stable condition."

The force is now appealing for anyone with information to contact them, particularly those who may have dashcam footage.