The River Ure at West Tanfield, near Ripon

Police were called to West Tanfield, near Ripon, at 11.15am on Friday and an multi-service response was launched.

One of the two canoeists had managed to reach safety and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The body of the second man was located by the National Police Air Service and recovered from the water at Nunwick.