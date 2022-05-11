The waxwork of Cardi B in Hollywood Wax Museum, Myrtle Beach, has had a positive response from fans who have been reacting excitedly on social media.

It turns out that the Doncaster-born actor and model was chosen out of numerous models to pose as the body of the popular waxwork of Cardi B in an audition room in Leeds.

Her body was used to create and design the prestigious waxwork of the famous American rapper, known for hit songs WAP and I Like It, currently shown in the Hollywood Wax Museum.

Yorkshire actor and model, Chrissie Wunna, modelled for the waxwork of American rapper Cardi B in the Hollywood Wax Museum, Myrtle Beach. (Pic credit: Imperial Artists Agency)

“I had two sessions with the remarkable Tony Webb, who designed the waxwork in Yorkshire and it was incredible,” Chrissie said.

“Tony has made waxworks globally for all the famous museums including Madame Tussauds. We went through some of Cardi B’s iconic red carpet poses, rehearsed them and then I stood on the models spinning wheel, in the chosen position for the final waxwork pose and all my measurements were taken.

“During the second session, I stood in the same position and a gooey clay-like plaster was smeared all over my body. Once [it was] dry it was carefully cut away from me and made into a cast to create Cardi B’s body for the waxwork which is now on display at the Hollywood Wax Museum.