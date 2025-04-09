The day Peter Crouch turned up in a Wensleydale village for a game of football will live long in the memory of locals.

The Tottenham and England forward visited Carperby in 2011 to officially open a new pavilion built over the previous winter by the community after grants from the FA and confectionery company Mars boosted a mammoth local fundraising drive.

As part of the deal, Mars featured the pavilion in an advert, visiting several times over four months as the building was erected, and again for the official opening which included a friendly game between two local teams. Many of the villagers who helped with the project appeared as extras and watched as the tall striker bagged a goal with his head and jumped on a teammate in celebration.

After filming had finished, the cast and crew retired to the village’s Wheatsheaf Inn where a free bar paid for by the sweet maker ensured the day was even more memorable.

Peter Crouch officially opened the pavilion and played a friendly with local teams. Photo: Mars.

Now 14 years on from the filming of the advert, the pavilion is a thriving community hub.

The ground is home to Carperby Rovers Football Club, which has a men’s team currently closing in on a league and cup treble in the Wensleydale League, and a new women’s team playing in the North Riding Recreational League. The club has also launched a junior section with Under 7 and Under 11 teams, and popular weekly tots sessions.

The football club uses the pavilion for changing and to provide refreshments on match days, with the improved facilities meaning the ground often hosts cup finals and tournaments.

But Hazel Oliver, chairman of Carperby Playing Fields Association, which runs the facility, said the pavilion was not monopolised by football with various other organisations making good use of the facilities.

The pavilion and playing fields. Photo: Carperby Playing Fields Association.

“Wensleydale Young Farmers regularly hold their meeting there, as well as other community groups, one of whom welcomes a group of refugees to the village for a visit and a meal cooked by volunteers.

“The playing fields, pavilion and play area also make a perfect venue for numerous children’s parties each year.”

Hazel added: “One of the more unusual uses for the main pavilion occurs every Thursday when physiotherapist Rob Rudland holds his weekly clinics there.

“Patients appreciate not having to travel out of the dale for his services. Rob regularly appreciates the view from his office window.”

A film crew at the making of the advert. Photo: Carperby Playing Fields Association.

Since the pavilion was built, the community has continued to develop the site with several improvements completed in recent years.

“A new children’s playground was created from a Millennium Fund grant and includes a zip slide, swings, climbing equipment and picnic benches.

“It’s regularly used by families as a place where children can safely run free,” Hazel said.

“A community garden has been started with flowers, vegetables and fruit trees and some wild-flower planting on the banks of the pitch, with people from the village commonly known as ‘the garden ninjas’ contributing to the ongoing development.”

A seating area and two quoits pitches have been added, with quoits practice planned on summer evenings when the weather improves.

A new store has been built with Lottery funding to house the gardening tools and sports equipment. The football club is also in discussions with the FA over a pitch improvement scheme.

“The playing fields committee hope the facilities will continue to be enjoyed by all and locals and visitors are always welcome to enjoy the playground and community garden at any time,” added Hazel.

Upper Dales North Yorkshire councillor Yvonne Peacock praised the efforts of the village to get the pavilion built and to expand the facilities.

“They have a wonderful community in Carperby and the pavilion is a fantastic resource – long may it thrive.”

The advert filmed in Carperby can still be found on YouTube, but while the film cameras have long since gone, the success of the partnership between the local community, the FA and Mars is evident most Saturdays and many days during the week.