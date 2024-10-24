As Cats Protection launches its Winter Appeal for donations, a Leeds charity shop manager tells how a box of abandoned kittens was left on the doorstep.

One Saturday afternoon, while managing the Headingley Cats Protection shop, I had an unexpected arrival.

It was about an hour before closing when some customers informed me that a box had been left outside the shop. I stepped outside and found a cardboard box with a few small holes in the top, sitting right by the door.

I brought the box inside and carefully opened it, only to discover four young kittens inside, looking frightened and distressed. Given the hot sunny day, I quickly realised they might be overheating from being confined in the box.

The four kittens.

As I examined them further, one of the kittens managed to jump out, and that's when I noticed they were infested with fleas. I knew they needed some treatment, so after a quick consultation with a vet, I decided to take them home temporarily.

My partner picked up some kitten food and flea treatment from the vets, and we quickly set up a space for them in our spare bathroom, away from our own cat. We gave them with a cushion, a warm blanket, and some food and water to make them as comfortable as possible.

The next day, we made arrangements to take the kittens to the Leeds Cat Centre, ensuring they would receive the proper care and attention they needed. After a thorough deep clean of the shop, we were able to reopen the following day.

I couldn't help but feel a deep sadness for the kittens, their mother, and the person who left them there. It's a reminder that many people may not fully understand the responsibilities and costs of owning a pet until they are faced with them. I knew I had to act in the best interest of the kittens.

Each kitten had unique markings, inspiring their temporary names – after the Harry Potter Houses!