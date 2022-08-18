Challenge Anneka as TV presenter sells pine furniture from London home at Yorkshire's Ryedale Auctioneers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anneka Rice’s latest endeavour involves selling 17 items including a sofa, billiard table and croquet set, at an auction on Friday at Ryedale Auctioneers - the setting for popular TV show The Yorkshire Auction House.

The TV presenter, 63, who is selling her home overlooking the Thames in Barnesposted on social media that he is getting rid of “35 years of stuff’”.

Senior valuer at Ryedale Auctioneers Jeremy Wood said the star - who will return to screens later this year for a revived Challenge Anneka - thought “some of the things might sell better in a more countrified location.

Anneka Rice visits former site of Mount St Mary's Primary School, Raincliffe Road, home to a new centre for Leeds Mencap Pic from 2015 by Tony Johnson

“I think she’s moving into somewhere smaller and doesn’t need all this furniture.”

He added: “There’s nice bits of pine kitchen furniture, a lovely outside garden seat and a billiard table.”

Also going under the hammer at the auction (from another seller) is a pair of adzed oak bookends, carved with signature mice, by Robert Mouseman Thompson of Kilburn. (Estimate £400 to £600)

A salmon-coloured George Smith Howard style sofa, which has an estimate of £1,000 to £2,000 Credit: Ryedale Auctioneers

One of the priciest items is a George 111 York hallmarked silver urn shaped trophy cup, which was presented by “a few of the inhabitants of Askrigg” to C. A. Alderson. of Wood Hall Park, in 1817, “for his indefatigable exertions in regaining from Hawes the annual Fair previously held at Askrigg”.

In days gone by the fair was a grand affair held on a Friday and Saturday around the middle of July to sell sheep, cattle and horses. It would have been a high day and holiday for locals in a similar way to the village shows of today.

What was a very handsome gift 200 years ago is estimated to be worth between £4,000 and £6,000 today.

The Country House Sale, which starts at 10am tomorrow, will be filmed for the fourth series of The Yorkshire Auction House, which will air on Really.