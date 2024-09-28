I couldn’t believe it when I walked through the doors to Chartwell at Aldwark Manor - the fancy menus in embossed envelopes and the secret door made me feel like I was on the set of a mystery film.

“Expect the unexpected.”

Last week, I was invited to the new Chartwell restaurant at Aldwark Manor on behalf of The Yorkshire Post, which opened in May this year, with a plus one.

The restaurant recently achieved three AA Rosettes in the AA Hospitality Awards this year.

The Yorkshire Post reporter Liana Jacob outside the fountain at Chartwell.

We took a taxi to the manor from Harrogate and it was about a half an hour drive. As we approached the Toll Bridge to the venue, we couldn’t believe how huge the estate was.

We drove past a camping site, fields and the taxi dropped us off outside the building where there was a huge water fountain and an elaborate ‘Chartwell’ sign.

By the time we arrived we were 15 minutes early, so we decided to grab our seats in the restaurant before having a wander around the building.

As we approached the automatic doors to the restaurant, a waiter greeted us and led us to our table where we were presented with fancy menus in embossed envelopes. I was mesmerised by the elaborate Art Deco style interior design and the beautifully huge chandeliers.

Inside of Chartwell at Aldwark Manor.

There were around 10 tables, some with two chairs and some with four chairs and each one had a different coloured lamp on the shiny, mirror-effect table tops. I was astonished by the grandeur of design.

Behind us was a large bookshelf full of antique books, many of which were classics such as Nicholas Nickleby by Charles Dickens.

After some time admiring the interior, we walked outside and took pictures at the fountain and the beautiful red brick building with dark green frames.

I expected the manor to be bigger, but when taking into account the number of opulent chandeliers, I wasn’t even focused on the size of the building.

Glasses of alcohol free Prosecco.

The fountain was surrounded by colourful flower beds and there was a rogue dark green bus in the distance that caught our eye. It appeared very old-school; we were very curious as to why it was named Agatha.

We went back in and we excitedly ripped our envelopes open to have a look at our menus; mine was a regular tasting menu, while my friend’s was vegetarian and he brought us two non-alcoholic Prosecco drinks in very stylish coupe glasses. You wouldn’t even know they were alcohol-free. They sparkled and were apple flavoured.

By this point we were starving and ready to indulge in the following seven-course menu including snacks.

Throughout the meal, our two waiters Sam and Clare described each course and regularly refilled our glasses. They were a delight, very cordial and when asked, Clare even experimented by making a non-alcoholic Margarita for my friend, which was delicious.

Course 6 - Parkin.

Halfway into the night, we were taken completely by surprise when out of nowhere a secret door opened to another room where a group of guests walked in.

With the design of the building, surprise door, elaborate bookshelf and fancy envelopes, it felt like we were acting on a high budget set of a mystery film inspired by the 1940s.

My most memorable courses were the snacks, the bread, the Mallard, Parkin and chocolate courses.

Course 1 - Snacks

Description: Garden Tomato, Dill, Radish Smoked Poacher, Allium, Burnt Chive

Course 2 - Bread

Description: St Andrews Cheddar Brioche, Cultured Onion

Course 3 - Leek

Description: Pressing of Charred Yorkshire Leek, Artichoke, Grape

Course 4 - Carrot

Description: Baked Carrot, Hazelnut Milk, Golden Raisin

Course 5 - Mallard

Description: Roasted Yorkshire Mallard, Celeriac, Blackberry, Peppercorn

Course 6 - Parkin

Description: Parkin, Victoria Plum, Meadowsweet, Verbena

Course 7 - Chocolate

Description: Manjari, Hazelnut, Coconut

After doing some research, it is clear that Aldwark Manor Estate has a rich history that dates back to the 11th century and was mentioned in the domesday book as ‘adawera’.

It was owned by the descendants of Sir William Fitzwilliam, Marshal to the army of William the Conqueror, who inherited the estate through marriage to the daughter of Henry Frankland of Aldwark.

In the beginning of the 20th century, the estate consisted of a manor house, 13 farms and smallholdings, one with a public house, a school with the house and 18 cottages.

The manor accommodated the Canadian Air Force during the Second World War and while they stayed there, the wing commander Guy Gibson spent time planning the ‘Dam Busters’ raid.