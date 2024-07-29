Children’s Heart Surgery Fund receives £64,000 from local housebuilder

Local housebuilder, Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East has raised an incredible £64,000 for the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund (CHSF), as part of its annual Charity of the Year initiative.

CHSF works tirelessly to provide medical equipment, family support and innovative solutions to enhance the lives of those affected by congenital heart disease (CHD). Its mission is to support the heart, mind, family and future of patients with CHD in the region.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ fundraising goal includes raising money for vital medical equipment such as INR (International Normalised Ratio) kits and Kardia mobile devices. These tools allow heart patients to conveniently test their blood and heart rhythms in the comfort of their own home, reducing the need for hospital appointments and alleviating stress for themselves and their families.

As part of the local housebuilder’s Charity of the Year initiative, the team at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East have held various fundraising activities to raise funds and awareness for CHSF, including their annual Red Ball event, which welcomed over 300 guests to York Racecourse and saw charitable donations raised through ticket and table sales, a raffle and a silent auction.

On receiving the housebuilders donation, Kate Hainsworth, CEO of Children’s Heart Surgery Fund, commented: “As a charity that relies on the generosity of donations from local people and companies, to be supported by Barratt and David Wilson Homes has been much-needed.

“£64,000 is a huge donation that will see us being able to continue our vital work through purchasing medical equipment needed for our patients. We’d like to thank Barratt and David Wilson Homes for their continued support over the last year.”

Daniel Smith, Managing Director of Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, added: “We’re so pleased to have partnered with the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund over the past 12 months, as we supported the charity in continuing its incredible efforts for children and their families across the region.

“We’ve had so many kind donations towards our Charity of the Year initiative, whether that be through attending our annual Red Ball event or partaking in the many fundraising activities around our division. I would like to thank each and every individual, alongside our amazing charity committee, who has supported our fundraising and made the final amount really beneficial to the cause.

“We look forward to continuing our support of charities across the region through our monthly Community Fund initiative, and we will be announcing our Charity of the Year for July 2024 to June 2025 soon.”

For further information on Children’s Heart Surgery Fund, please visit: https://www.chsf.org.uk/