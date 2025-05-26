Campaigner Claire Throssell's sons Jack and Paul were murdered by their father, trapped in the attic of their home near Barnsley as he set a devastating blaze. She had warned he was a great danger to them.

Now, a decade after their deaths, she has penned a loving testimony in their memory. For My Boys is to be published with a forward by fellow Women’s Aid patron Mel B.

The book has not been an easy write, she said. To lift that lid on memories, and the hurt and the guilt. She has fought for years to change the family courts system.

With the passing of the tenth anniversary of the boys’ deaths last October, it felt the right time.

Domestic abuse survivor Claire Throssell with a picture of her sons Paul and Jack who was murdered by abusive partner Darren Sykes

"I've needed lots of tissues, lots of teabags," she said. "And in the worst chapters, wine as well.

"It is 100 per cent raw. I've been completely honest. I hope people don't judge me for that.

"There's an ocean of tears in the book, as well as an ocean of words," she added.

Jack, 12, and Paul, nine, died in October 2014 when their father Darren Sykes set fire to his house in Penistone during a weekend access visit. She had warned he wasn't safe.

One in four women in the UK will experience domestic abuse, according to charity Women's Aid. Every family will know someone who is suffering in silence.

It takes a "lifeboat", said Ms Throssell, to pull survivors from that. Her lifeboat was her mother, but too many women don't have their own lifeboat - and they drown, she said, for the rest of their lives.

Many years ago, Ms Throssell had started writing in notebooks, pouring her heart out onto the page for an online blog. She found it really resonated with people.

Her hope now, with the new book, is to cut through to someone who is struggling. To show how a whole community helped her rebuild. And to highlight how "brutal" the family courts can be.

Ms Throssell has fought for a decade to change the justice system, battling against a 'presumption of contact' which is written into law.

Her lobbying saw the Domestic Abuse Bill passed in 2021, while serving as an ambassador for Women's Aid and IDAS.

She was also made an MBE for her tireless fight to prevent unsafe child contact with known domestic abusers.

Progress had been made, preventing abuse victims being cross-examined by perpetrators in family courts, and giving children more of a voice in the process.

She continues now to call for an end to this "dangerous" presumption of contact.

"When I first started out, in 2016, never did I think that in 2025 I would still be saying the same things," she said.

"Getting legislation through is frustrating and difficult, with the amount of times it's been pushed back. I hope that if people read this book they can see you can be resilient, you can hold onto hope."

And there is no end to her campaigning, she insists. She's already seen five different Justice Secretaries pass her by. It's not always in a child's best interests to see both parents.

"For far too long, there's been a huge noise around parental rights," she said. "There's a deafening silence around children's rights.

"No child should have their voice silenced."

And while nothing can bring closure to the loss of a child, taken so cruelly to be murdered by their own father, writing the book did help, she said, to put it all on paper.

"It has cleared the system if you like," said Ms Throssell. "There's something about writing with a pen - head to hand - it made me think.

"I will always live with the fact that they died because he wanted to punish me. But this has helped me come to terms with what happened and perhaps close that chapter for good."

And it has taken a certain strength to pen the words, she admits, after all these years. Always while remembering her children, with an aching loss.

"When Jack was dying he tried his best to tell as many people as he could about what truly happened in that attic," she added softly.

"He was only a boy but he had the strength and courage of a man. If he could be that brave, then I can be.

"This is a final testimony to them, so their lives and these memories can be captured forever."