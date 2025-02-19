Coastguard rescues dog sat on tiny ledge with 300ft vertical drop below

Members of the coastguard saved a dog which became stuck on a ledge next to a 300ft vertical drop on the Yorkshire coast.

On February 17, the team from Staithes Coastguard were called out to Huntcliff in Saltburn following reports of a dog being stuck on a ledge which had a width of just one metre.

Members of the team scrambled to the scene and were later joined by the Redcar Coastguard Rescue Team.

In a post on Facebook, Staithes Coastguard said an edge safety officer confirmed the dog was on the tiny ledge around 60m from the top of the cliff, with a 300ft vertical drop below it.

The statement said: “A full rope recovery system was quickly setup and a rope technician lowered to the dog, thankfully the dog stayed calm and using the rope recovery winch the technician and the dog were recovered safe and well to the cliff top. The dog was reunited with its owner.

“Whilst the incident ended well, the outcome may have been very different.

Coastguard members with the dog after they had rescued it from the ledge. Credit: Staithes Coastguard/Facebook | Staithes Coastguard/Facebook

“Our advice is that no matter how well you know your dogs or how well behaved they may be, please keep your dogs on leads when walking along the cliff tops.

“We must say big thank you to the members of the public who did the right thing by staying calm and calling for assistance.”