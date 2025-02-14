The Coastal Services East Yorkshire has offered advice on how dog owners could keep their pets safe along the Yorkshire coast following the deaths of three dogs.

Three dogs have lost their lives so far this year after falling over Sewerby Cliffs and the Coastal Services East Yorkshire (CSEY) has issued a reminder of how to keep dogs safe along the coast in Yorkshire.

A spokesperson for the CSEY posted on Facebook: “Heartbreakingly, three dogs have lost their lives so far this year after falling over Sewerby Cliffs.

“It serves as an important reminder to always keep dogs on a lead, especially near cliff edges, when walking along the coast.

“We respectfully remind the public to please keep children and dogs away from the cliff edges, even where the cliff appears solid there is a danger of undercuts caused by coastal erosion.

“As always, be respectful in the comments as accidents can happen to anyone. In a coastal emergency, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

This message from the Coastal Services Team provides essential safety advice for dog owners and walkers near cliff tops and beaches.

The key points made are:

The early evening sun casts a golden glow over the properties and businesses overlooking South Bay, Scarborough. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

1 - Put your dog on a lead on cliff tops if they don’t have a strong recall, as distractions like other dogs, scents, and wildlife can lead them to the edge of cliffs. The cliffs are eroding and can cause sudden falls.

2 - Keep away from cliff edges: for both your safety and your dog's to maintain a safe distance from cliff edges.

3 - Avoid the underside of cliffs: when walking on the beach, stay clear of areas directly under cliffs due to potential rockfalls.

4 - Keep dogs on a lead in busy areas: on promenades and other crowded spaces, keep dogs on a lead to avoid incidents with vehicles, like land trains.

5 - If your dog enters the water: if you’re worried about your dog’s safety in the water, don’t follow them in. Stay in a safe spot where they can see you, and call them back. If needed, contact the Coastguard or RNLI.

6 - Respect dog enforcement zones: in areas with dog restrictions (like certain beach zones during the summer), follow the local rules to ensure everyone’s safety and enjoyment.

The final point made by CSEY was: “Respect other coastal users; Just because your dog is friendly, don't assume other people and dogs want your pet to run up to them.

“Make sure other people are happy for you dog to say hello to them or their dogs before they interact.