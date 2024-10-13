The South Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward about a missing teenage boy in Sheffield who was last seen in the Stocksbridge area 18 days ago.

Connor, a 17-year-old boy, was reported missing to South Yorkshire Police on Friday, October 11, 2024, but was last seen on Friday, September 27, 2024 at 3pm in the Stocksbridge area of Sheffield.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Connor is described as white, with blue eyes, and short blonde curly hair. He is 5ft 8in tall and of stocky build.

“Connor also has some distinctive tattoos, one on his wrist saying ‘DAD’ and three tattoos on left hand saying ‘LIFE IS A GAMBLE’, a deck of playing cards, and a roulette table.

“Officers are asking anyone who may have seen Connor or know his whereabouts to get in touch.