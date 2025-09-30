Council says it wants to save North Yorkshire swimming pool

Richmond Swimming Pool

A North Yorkshire swimming pool could be reopened if the council agrees to fund its £1.2m remedial works.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two pools at the Active North Yorkshire leisure centre in Richmond have been closed since April after part of the ceiling caved in.

Earlier this year, council figures refused to rule out permanently closing the pools, which had previously been beleaguered by heating issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But such has been the strength of feeling from residents, it has now indicated a package of repairs may be the most likely outcome.

The council will be asked to vote at a meeting of its executive next week on whether to approve the works to repair the pool but not enhance the leisure centre.

Other options put forward have included demolishing the site or undertaking more expensive work to remove the pools and replace them with health and fitness areas.

The works proposed would “enable the pool to reopen for customer use, although would not entail any widescale improvements or reconfiguration to the facility,” council documents show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said there will be “no financial return from investing in the pool,” but that two other options for works, at £7.4m and £11m respectively, were not financially viable.

Some 74 per cent of residents surveyed said the pool was “very important” and 79 per cent said their activity levels had been lower since the pool closures.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for culture, arts and housing, Coun Simon Myers, whose responsibilities include leisure services, said: “From the outset, we have listened to the public’s views about the leisure provision on offer in Richmond.

“What was clear from the survey was that Richmond Swimming Pool is a valued part of the town, serves the local community, and plays an important role for local swimming clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We recognise the strategic need for the site to remain in Richmond and we ideally want the facilities to reopen as soon as possible, so they can continue to benefit our communities and reaffirm our county-wide vision to promote health and wellbeing.

“If the package of works are supported, I would urge people to continue to use the facility– and for anyone who is considering how they can become more active to sign up as a member.

“A number of options have now been laid out and will be considered carefully by the executive next week.”

It comes as a separate pool in the county was forced to close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Active North Yorkshire Northallerton pool has been closed due to a “pool plant issue,” the council said.

A spokesperson said: “At this stage, we anticipate the closure will last for a number of weeks rather than days, although we are still in the early stages of assessing the full extent of the works required.”

It comes after a union warned young people are being left at risk of drowning because of the “terrifying” closure of swimming pools over the past decade.

The GMB union said its research backed up a study which showed that since 2010, 500 public swimming pools have closed, with almost half shutting in the last five years.

Kevin Brandstatter, GMB national officer, said: “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Learning to swim is a basic life skill, splashing in a pool is a fundamental childhood joy – two things being potentially now denied to thousands of youngsters.