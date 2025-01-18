A cyclist has been left battling for their life after being hit by a car in Yorkshire, police have said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Humberside Police said it was called to an incident on James Reckitt Avenue, in Hull, at around 7.15pm on Friday (Jan 17) following the crash.

A black Ford Focus, which was travelling towards the junction with Chestnut Grove, collided with a man on a bike, before crashing into a tree at the side of the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cyclist, a 31-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment for his serious injuries which police said are life-threatening.

The driver of the Ford, a 47-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital for treatment with minor injuries.

The road was closed for a number of hours while the emergency services treated those involved, but has since reopened.