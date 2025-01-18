James Reckitt Avenue, Hull: Cyclist left with life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Yorkshire
Humberside Police said it was called to an incident on James Reckitt Avenue, in Hull, at around 7.15pm on Friday (Jan 17) following the crash.
A black Ford Focus, which was travelling towards the junction with Chestnut Grove, collided with a man on a bike, before crashing into a tree at the side of the road.
The cyclist, a 31-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment for his serious injuries which police said are life-threatening.
The driver of the Ford, a 47-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital for treatment with minor injuries.
The road was closed for a number of hours while the emergency services treated those involved, but has since reopened.
Police are now appealing for anyone who may have seen the crash or has information about the incident to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 417 of January 17.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.