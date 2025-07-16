Darley Street Market: Traders share thoughts on “amazing opening weekend” at new Bradford market
Darley Street Market replaces Oastler and Kirkgate Market selling food, drink, household products, cosmetics, and clothes.
Around 10,000 people showed up on the first Saturday of trading for a special opening weekend event.
It's taken six years since planning permission for the market was approved for the plans to come to fruition.
For traders and customers, it’s been “worth the wait,” said Jon, who runs Taplins Butchers.
Taplins Butchers, a family butchers which has been going for decades, made the move from Oastler Market to Darley Street.
Jon said: “We've seen the market go from bricks and mortar to what it is today.
“It's brilliant. We've had an amazing opening weekend. It's exactly what Bradford needed.”
The eagerly anticipated £30.1 million Darley Street Market is set out across three floors.
There's a lifestyle hall on the ground floor with an outdoor courtyard, which will be used for pop-ups and events.
The second floor is for fresh produce, and the top floor is a food court with independent suppliers.
Solly’s, a family-based fruit and veg business, relocated to Darley Street’s middle floor after 30 years at Oastler Market.
One of the owners, Ash said; “It looks good, but we've still got market prices.
“We've had a brilliant first weekend. Let's hope it continues.”
Other longstanding market traders have joined Darley Street alongside new stalls and a range of pop-up stalls where local businesses are welcome to book to experiment.
Former markets, Kirkgate and Oastler, have already closed down.
Eventually, both will be demolished and 1,000 flats will be built.
Kirkgate, while it remains, has become a thoroughfare for Darley Street Market.
