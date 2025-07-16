Darley Street Market: Traders share thoughts on “amazing opening weekend” at new Bradford market

After over six years of waiting, Darley Street Market is finally open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darley Street Market replaces Oastler and Kirkgate Market selling food, drink, household products, cosmetics, and clothes.

Around 10,000 people showed up on the first Saturday of trading for a special opening weekend event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's taken six years since planning permission for the market was approved for the plans to come to fruition.

Taplin's

For traders and customers, it’s been “worth the wait,” said Jon, who runs Taplins Butchers.

Taplins Butchers, a family butchers which has been going for decades, made the move from Oastler Market to Darley Street.

Jon said: “We've seen the market go from bricks and mortar to what it is today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's brilliant. We've had an amazing opening weekend. It's exactly what Bradford needed.”

Food court, Darley Street Market

The eagerly anticipated £30.1 million Darley Street Market is set out across three floors.

There's a lifestyle hall on the ground floor with an outdoor courtyard, which will be used for pop-ups and events.

The second floor is for fresh produce, and the top floor is a food court with independent suppliers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solly’s, a family-based fruit and veg business, relocated to Darley Street’s middle floor after 30 years at Oastler Market.

Darley Street Market Pic: Sophie Mei Lan

One of the owners, Ash said; “It looks good, but we've still got market prices.

“We've had a brilliant first weekend. Let's hope it continues.”

Other longstanding market traders have joined Darley Street alongside new stalls and a range of pop-up stalls where local businesses are welcome to book to experiment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former markets, Kirkgate and Oastler, have already closed down.

Eventually, both will be demolished and 1,000 flats will be built.