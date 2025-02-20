Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From crashing The Clash’s dressing room to touring with The Sisters Of Mercy and then managing hip-hop heavyweights Run DMC and Public Enemy in America - at which time he became enthralled by the caustic power of dance music - Dave was in good stead to become one of the city’s leading lights on the music scene.

But now Dave is in a place of reflection, having had a 4.5cm tumour removed last November. He says: “I had to go to intensive care for a blood transfusion and was written off but I kept going. When I have these near-death experiences I have these epiphanies and you appreciate things a lot more.”

As well as deciding to release music under his own name for the first time, Dave has also converted to Buddhism. We met for a coffee at the Kadampa Meditation Centre, which was established in the same building where Back To Basics was held for a number of years at the dawn of the century.

Dave Beer was made an honorary son of Leeds due to his impact on the city's cultural history

Pontefract-born Dave says he was contacted by one of the monks and invited along to some of the meditation classes. A year on, he decided to become a Buddhist. “I’ve been coming for about a year now and though at first I thought I could never clear my mind I kept coming back.”

Dave’s sense of ease and the clarity he got from overcoming cancer has now geared him up to release his first solo album in the summer, named What Goes Around. He says: “I’ve done so much stuff under different pseudonyms and spent my life promoting other artists and it feels like this has happened for a reason.”

The first track to be released was For The Beloved, which was recorded over a decade ago at Dave’s home studio after a night out in Leeds with soulful vocals from Chicago native Robert Owens; or ‘The Elvis Of House Music’ as Dave calls him. “It was so special,” he says. “I was writing down lyrics of why people never forget your love even after you’re gone and I had Robert’s voice in my head at the time and then two weeks later he came to record it.”

The album features 10 tracks made over the years and will be released by the label Jack Said What, which is co-run by Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh. Dave, who was made an honorary son of Leeds after the success of Back To Basics in bringing new traders and students to the city, says: “I just sent him a load of tracks and he came back and said ‘I’ve listened to the album and it’s brilliant’. I didn’t realise at first but there is a connection between the tracks about love, community and people.”