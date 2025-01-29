Irvine Welsh, Lee and Andrew Child, and Steph McGovern among line up for 2025 Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival

Scottish novelist Irvine Welsh, the author behind Trainspotting, will be among those appearing at the 2025 Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival.

Harrogate International Festivals has announced the special guests for this year’s festival, which takes place in the town in July.

Lee and Andrew Child, Attica Locke, Kate Atkinson, Paula Hawkins, Kate Mosse, Steph McGovern, Val McDermid and Mark Billingham also feature in the line up of crime writing icons, TV talent and reader favourites in a programme curated by 2025 festival chair Mick Herron.

Now in its twenty-second year, the festival is a celebration of crime fiction, with talks, panels and workshops showcasing the writers of today and bestsellers of tomorrow.

Irvine Welsh is set to make his festival debut talking about Resolution, the final instalment in his ‘Crime’ trilogy, now a hit TV series, starring Dougray Scott.

Writing duo Lee and Andrew Child discuss their latest Jack Reacher thriller In Too Deep - and offer an exclusive preview of Exit Strategy the 30th Reacher novel ahead of its publication in November.

Leading US crime writer Attica Locke will make a return to showcase her hard-hitting, topical novel Guide Me Home.

Meanwhile, ‘Queen of Crime’ Val McDermid will team up with TV presenter Steph McGovern, who launches her debut Deadline at the festival, and Lee Child will interview literary crime novelist Kate Atkinson about her latest Jackson Brodie novel At the Sign of the Rook.

Mick Herron said: “This year’s Special Guests are an incredible mixture of global bestsellers, familiar friends and writers new to Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, who together guarantee a weekend of thrills, wit and revelations. As ever, though, the festival will be made by those who attend it: our readers, who constitute the most well-informed and enthusiastic crowds any author could ask for and ensure that every event generates debate, and that the conversation continues long after the panels pack up.”

The Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival takes place from July 17 to 20 at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.