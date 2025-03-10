Deaf scientist from York 'smashing stereotypes' to explore how the human voice works

A deaf scientist from York has spoken of smashing sector stereotypes as she challenges her disability to explore how the human voice works.

Dr Sophie Meekings is sharing her story as part of a campaign to champion trailblazers in the science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) sector.

A neuroscientist, her work is to study what people's brains do when they're having a conversation, and how that differs for those who have a disability that affects their speech.

The 34-year-old, taking part in a British Science Association’s (BSA) Smashing Stereotypes campaign, has shared her hopes of inspiring a new generation.

Dr Sophie Meekings by Cebo Luthuli for the British Science Association's Smashing Stereotypes campaign

"It’s never too late to get into STEM," she said. "When you're young, it can feel like every decision—what GCSEs or A-levels you choose—will determine your entire future. But it doesn’t. The best approach is to follow what you're truly passionate about, and that will lead you in the right direction."

This week is British Science Week, with the BSA championing women across the sector such as Dr Meekings and Dr Nic Bonne, a visually impaired astronomer at Portsmouth University.

Women make up just over a quarter of the STEM workforce, compared to 52 per cent of the wider workforce nationally, while just four per cent are also disabled women.

Hannah Russell, chief executive of the BSA, said: "The story of underrepresentation in these fields is well known, but it does not make the figures any less stark.

"By showcasing fantastically inspiring stories of people working in science who come from backgrounds that are underrepresented in our sector, we hope to show that science can be for everyone."

This year the campaign is calling on STEM settings to celebrate the diversity within their own workforce, and to share how they are working towards a more inclusive sector.

"We want to reach young people across the UK and inspire more of them to consider a future in science, research and innovation because they can see people who might look like them represented in that workforce,” said Ms Russell.

Dr Meekings, as a deaf child, struggled with the noisy environment of full-time schooling and so did a hybrid mix, with home-education two days a week.

Her parents, who both left school at 16, didn't have any formal science education but embraced hands-on experiments for learning, from extracting kiwi DNA to learning about butterfly wing iridescence at a science exhibition. All it takes, she said, is enthusiasm and curiosity.

And when it comes to career paths into STEM, there is no "correct" way, she said. Her first degree was in English, and she does not have science A-levels.

"I wouldn't say that I always knew I wanted to be doing exactly what I am now," said Dr Meekings. "It's more that I've always been interested in learning just one more thing.

