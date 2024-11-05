Developer plans more than 100 homes aimed at 'local people priced out of York'

Plans for up to 107 new affordable homes in Huntington are set to go before councillors for a decision.

Plans from developers Jomast and Together Housing would see the homes built on land to east of New Lane, Huntington.

The housing association’s application stated that the development was aimed at local people who have increasingly become priced out of York.

But 13 objetions have been lodged against the plans due to the site being in the green belt, traffic, flooding and other concerns.

It comes as the plans are set to go before York Council’s Planning Committee A on Thursday, November 7.

The outline plans include a mix of homes ranging in size from two to four bedrooms, along with public open space.

Council officers have recommended that the plans be approved, subject to the Government support following their referral for a final decision.

Officers raised no objections to the development on drainage or traffic grounds.

Supporters of the plans include York and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce who stated the homes would be near existing facilities at Monks Cross Shopping Park and public transport links.

Together Housing’s plans stated that the development came after just 461 additional affordable homes were delivered in York between 2013 and 2019.

They added the increase in supply during that time was 77 when homes lost through the Right to Buy scheme were taken into account.

Their plans stated: “The housing will be offered with a period of exclusivity to local key workers in the city, such as NHS staff, social and care workers, school workers, civil servants, and emergency service workers.

“The proposed scheme will help meet an existing and growing critical need for affordable housing in York.”

But objectors including Huntington Parish Council called for the plans to be refused over road safety concerns and over claims that the site is prone to flooding.

Objectors raised concerns about the safety of those crossing New Lane which they claimed was already unsafe, along with increasing pressure on parking in the area and traffic.