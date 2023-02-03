A few West Yorkshire restaurants have been named the best for food in the Diners’ Choice Awards by OpenTable.

Every month OpenTable analyses more than 40,000 new diner reviews. The results are sorted by category to help you find your new favourite places to eat.

A few are based in Horsforth, while others are based in Leeds which is known for its variety of cuisine.

The results of these awards are based solely on diners who have dined at a restaurant they submit for review, as such, OpenTable diners internationally have provided more than 30 million ratings and reviews, with more than 450,000 submitted every month.

Forde on Town Street, Horsforth. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Best West Yorkshire restaurants for quality of food

Forde

This restaurant was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.6 stars out of five and 338 people submitted reviews.

Address: 7 Town St, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS18 5LJ.

Box Tree, Ilkley. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

Opening hours

Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed

Wednesday to Saturday: 11am to 11pm

Sundays: 12pm to 6pm

Brasserie Blanc. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Box Tree Restaurant

Box Tree was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 1148 reviews.

Address: 35 - 37 Church Street, Ilkley, Ilkley, West Yorkshire LS29 9DR.

Opening hours

Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed

Wednesdays and Thursdays: 6pm to 8pm

Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 1.30pm and 6pm to 8.30pm

Sundays: 12pm to 2.30pm

Wood Fire Dine

Again this pizzeria on Commercial Street in Leeds was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 247 reviews.

Address: 34-36 Commercial Street, Leeds, LS26 0AW.

Opening hours

Monday to Wednesday: Closed

Thursday to Saturday: 4.30pm to 11pm

Sundays: Closed

De Baga

It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.7 stars and 388 reviews.

Address: 9 Otley Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS6 3AA.

Opening hours

Lunch:

Monday to Wednesday: Closed

Thursday to Sunday: 12pm to 2.30pm

Dinner:

Mondays: Closed

Tuesday to Sunday: 5pm to 9.30pm

Brasserie Blanc Leeds

It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 44 reviews.

Address: 2 Sovereign St, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS1 4BA.

Opening hours

Monday to Saturday: 12pm to 11pm

Sundays: 12pm to 10pm

Sous Le Nez

It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 1,264 reviews.

Address: The Basement, Quebec House, Quebec Street, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS1 2HA.

Opening hours

Lunch:

Mondays: Closed

Tuesday to Saturday: 12pm to 2.30pm

Sundays: Closed

Dinner:

Mondays: Closed

Tuesday to Friday: 5.30pm to 9.45pm

Saturdays: 5.30pm to 10pm

Sundays: Closed

The Whitehall Restaurant & Bar

The Whitehall was rated ‘exceptional’ overall with 4.8 stars and 1,034 reviews.

Address: Unit E West Point, Wellington Street, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS1 4JY.

Opening hours

Monday to Saturday: 12pm to 10pm

Sundays: 12pm to 8pm

Escape Restaurant & Bar

It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.7 stars and 652 reviews.

Address: 194D-194E New Road SIde, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS18 4DP.

Opening hours

Monday to Thursday: 12pm to 9.30pm

Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 10pm

Sundays: 12pm to 8pm

Pranzo Italian Ilkley

It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 306 reviews.

Address: 139 Bolling Road, Ilkley, West Yorkshire LS29 8PN.

Opening hours

Lunch:

Monday to Thursday: 12pm to 3pm and 5pm to 10pm

Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 10pm

Sundays: Closed

Zorba's Bar and Grill

It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.7 stars and 137 reviews.

Address: 4 Austhorpe Road, Cross Gates, Leeds, LS15 8DX.

Opening hours

Mondays: Closed

Tuesday to Saturday: 5pm to 10pm