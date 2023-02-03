Every month OpenTable analyses more than 40,000 new diner reviews. The results are sorted by category to help you find your new favourite places to eat.
A few are based in Horsforth, while others are based in Leeds which is known for its variety of cuisine.
The results of these awards are based solely on diners who have dined at a restaurant they submit for review, as such, OpenTable diners internationally have provided more than 30 million ratings and reviews, with more than 450,000 submitted every month.
Best West Yorkshire restaurants for quality of food
Forde
This restaurant was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.6 stars out of five and 338 people submitted reviews.
Address: 7 Town St, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS18 5LJ.
Opening hours
Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed
Wednesday to Saturday: 11am to 11pm
Sundays: 12pm to 6pm
Box Tree Restaurant
Box Tree was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 1148 reviews.
Address: 35 - 37 Church Street, Ilkley, Ilkley, West Yorkshire LS29 9DR.
Opening hours
Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed
Wednesdays and Thursdays: 6pm to 8pm
Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 1.30pm and 6pm to 8.30pm
Sundays: 12pm to 2.30pm
Wood Fire Dine
Again this pizzeria on Commercial Street in Leeds was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 247 reviews.
Address: 34-36 Commercial Street, Leeds, LS26 0AW.
Opening hours
Monday to Wednesday: Closed
Thursday to Saturday: 4.30pm to 11pm
Sundays: Closed
De Baga
It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.7 stars and 388 reviews.
Address: 9 Otley Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS6 3AA.
Opening hours
Lunch:
Monday to Wednesday: Closed
Thursday to Sunday: 12pm to 2.30pm
Dinner:
Mondays: Closed
Tuesday to Sunday: 5pm to 9.30pm
Brasserie Blanc Leeds
It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 44 reviews.
Address: 2 Sovereign St, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS1 4BA.
Opening hours
Monday to Saturday: 12pm to 11pm
Sundays: 12pm to 10pm
Sous Le Nez
It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 1,264 reviews.
Address: The Basement, Quebec House, Quebec Street, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS1 2HA.
Opening hours
Lunch:
Mondays: Closed
Tuesday to Saturday: 12pm to 2.30pm
Sundays: Closed
Dinner:
Mondays: Closed
Tuesday to Friday: 5.30pm to 9.45pm
Saturdays: 5.30pm to 10pm
Sundays: Closed
The Whitehall Restaurant & Bar
The Whitehall was rated ‘exceptional’ overall with 4.8 stars and 1,034 reviews.
Address: Unit E West Point, Wellington Street, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS1 4JY.
Opening hours
Monday to Saturday: 12pm to 10pm
Sundays: 12pm to 8pm
Escape Restaurant & Bar
It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.7 stars and 652 reviews.
Address: 194D-194E New Road SIde, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS18 4DP.
Opening hours
Monday to Thursday: 12pm to 9.30pm
Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 10pm
Sundays: 12pm to 8pm
Pranzo Italian Ilkley
It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 306 reviews.
Address: 139 Bolling Road, Ilkley, West Yorkshire LS29 8PN.
Opening hours
Lunch:
Monday to Thursday: 12pm to 3pm and 5pm to 10pm
Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 10pm
Sundays: Closed
Zorba's Bar and Grill
It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.7 stars and 137 reviews.
Address: 4 Austhorpe Road, Cross Gates, Leeds, LS15 8DX.
Opening hours
Mondays: Closed
Tuesday to Saturday: 5pm to 10pm
Sundays: 1pm to 9pm