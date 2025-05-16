Dog attack leaves eight-year-old Yorkshire boy needing facial reconstruction surgery

By Izzy Hawksworth
Published 16th May 2025, 11:28 BST
An eight-year-old boy was left needing facial reconstruction surgery after a dog attack.

Devastated mum Victoria Kiesler's said her son Weston Kiesler was outside his house when he was suddenly attacked by the animal, which is believed to be a Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

The youngster's lip was "hanging off" his face after the incident and he was also left with multiple facial lacerations and a fractured arm.

Weston was rushed to hospital, where he had to have a five-hour reconstructive operation to repair the injuries to his face and he has a pot on his right arm.

Weston Kiesler before the dog attack.
Weston Kiesler before the dog attack.

Victoria, 37, said: "It was really distressing when I saw him because I couldn't see how injured he was.

"I could just see his face full of blood and the injury to his lip.

"It was quite traumatic but I went on autopilot, I was trying to be strong for him."

Victoria, a mum-of-five, says that Weston was talking to his neighbour at around 10am on Sunday (May 11) when the dog suddenly attacked his face.

Weston Kiesler after the dog attack.
Weston Kiesler after the dog attack.

The youngster tried to go back to his house in Goole, East Yorks., but the dog then attacked him on his arm and then on his face again.

Victoria said: "Someone came to the door and said that Weston had been attacked by a dog and that it was really bad.

"I remember being really panicky.

"I ran across the road and he was sat there, I remember seeing his massive facial injuries and seeing him covered in blood."

Victoria, who works a nurse, added: "He's a little bit nervous about what people are going to think about his face.

"He's got all these stiches and is struggling to look at people.

"I do think this is going to have an impact on him when he's around dogs.

"I think he's going to be really nervous, especially around larger breeds."

Humberside Police has been contacted for a comment.

