A dog owner is in hospital after being attacked by his own American Bulldog.

The incident is one of 13 reports to South Yorkshire Police relating to dangerous dogs in the last 48 hours.

The force said it was called to a home in Sheffield after beng alerted to the incident by Yorkshire Ambulance Service shortly before 3.30pm on Thursday (Nov 14).

It said the dog attacked its owner when it tried to separate it from a pocket bully inside the property. He was left with cuts to his face, neck and head and was taken to hospital.

The dog was taken to police kennels.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “Further calls included a woman walking home with her baby in a carrier on her chest, when she was approached by a loose XL Bully who began to show aggression and jump up to her baby, and an elderly woman and her grandchild attacked by another loose dog in Sheffield.”

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney, who is leading the work on dangerous dogs across South Yorkshire, added: “Recently we have sadly seen another fatal incident in the UK of a dog causing death.

The injuries caused by the American Bulldog attack | South Yorkshire Police

“People think it won’t happen to them, that their dog won’t cause harm, but it can happen to anyone. Any dog can cause fear and harm and owners who do not step up and prevent harm to our communities will not be tolerated.

“You are responsible for your dog’s actions, and we continue to put people before the courts.

We only have a limited number of resources, attending dangerous dog incidents takes officers away from other calls. If every owner steps up and makes small changes, we can make a difference.”