Dolls House and Miniatures Fair, Yorkshire: ‘I have made everything miniature - from air fryers to condoms’

Dolls house and miniatures collectors tend to be adults, rather than children. These often handmade miniature items are growing in popularity thanks to online communities and with it more people are turning their hand to creating their own range of miniatures, including a thriving community of people from Yorkshire.

Two Bradford-based women began their own collection after going to a dolls house and miniatures fair over 33 years ago.

When Kathy Holden and her mum Margaret Shaw couldn’t find modern items to add to their collection, they decided to start making their own miniature characters and furniture from home in West Yorkshire.

Kathy said: “We made things we couldn’t find at shows.

“We now make modern miniatures, we’ve made everything from gym equipment to condoms and air fryers.

“Anything in real life we just scale it to a 1/12 of its actual size.”

Kathy, her son Ryan and mum Margaret now run Delph Miniatures full time.

Kathy said: “Mum has been to Tokyo displaying our work. The community is great, we mostly sell it online.

Delph Miniatures

“It’s getting more and more popular.”

Kathy was talking to the Yorkshire Post at The latest Dolls House and Miniatures fair held at York Racecourse.

She added: “Trends in real life get echoed in miniatures.

Michael Robbins, 29, had always been artistic but never imagined he’d be making miniatures full time.

53-year-old Kerry runs Ella Rose Sweets, specialising in creating miniature sized confectionery due to being inspired by her surroundings on the Yorkshire Coast. She said: “I take inspiration from films, everyday occurrences, I live five minutes walk from the seaside so ice creams and bakeries.”

He started collecting 12 years ago before making miniatures around eight years ago.

“It takes a lot of patience, a lot of trial and error but once I’ve got them down I can make lots at a time.”

Michael said the miniatures scene is really friendly and supportive.

“I’m Inspired by fairytales, films, movies and I love Disney.

Smallsorts

“It can be really frustrating at times making the miniatures but it’s so rewarding, the community are really supportive,” said Michael from Castleford.

Due to his array of Halloween character figures, Michael’s main customer base is in the USA.

53-year-old Kerry runs Ella Rose Sweets, specialising in creating miniature sized confectionery due to being inspired by her surroundings on the Yorkshire Coast.

She said: “I take inspiration from films, everyday occurrences, I live five minutes walk from the seaside so ice creams and bakeries.”

Historically miniatures were made by Egyptians 5,000 years ago to place inside tombs. Around 400 years ago miniatures became popular with the dolls house market but far from being for children, these were collectible items.