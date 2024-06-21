Dolls House and Miniatures Fair, Yorkshire: ‘I have made everything miniature - from air fryers to condoms’
Two Bradford-based women began their own collection after going to a dolls house and miniatures fair over 33 years ago.
When Kathy Holden and her mum Margaret Shaw couldn’t find modern items to add to their collection, they decided to start making their own miniature characters and furniture from home in West Yorkshire.
Kathy said: “We made things we couldn’t find at shows.
“We now make modern miniatures, we’ve made everything from gym equipment to condoms and air fryers.
“Anything in real life we just scale it to a 1/12 of its actual size.”
Kathy, her son Ryan and mum Margaret now run Delph Miniatures full time.
Kathy said: “Mum has been to Tokyo displaying our work. The community is great, we mostly sell it online.
“It’s getting more and more popular.”
Kathy was talking to the Yorkshire Post at The latest Dolls House and Miniatures fair held at York Racecourse.
She added: “Trends in real life get echoed in miniatures.
Michael Robbins, 29, had always been artistic but never imagined he’d be making miniatures full time.
He started collecting 12 years ago before making miniatures around eight years ago.
“It takes a lot of patience, a lot of trial and error but once I’ve got them down I can make lots at a time.”
Michael said the miniatures scene is really friendly and supportive.
“I’m Inspired by fairytales, films, movies and I love Disney.
“It can be really frustrating at times making the miniatures but it’s so rewarding, the community are really supportive,” said Michael from Castleford.
Due to his array of Halloween character figures, Michael’s main customer base is in the USA.
53-year-old Kerry runs Ella Rose Sweets, specialising in creating miniature sized confectionery due to being inspired by her surroundings on the Yorkshire Coast.
She said: “I take inspiration from films, everyday occurrences, I live five minutes walk from the seaside so ice creams and bakeries.”
Historically miniatures were made by Egyptians 5,000 years ago to place inside tombs. Around 400 years ago miniatures became popular with the dolls house market but far from being for children, these were collectible items.
Some miniatures have gone mainstream - especially during the Industrial Revolution when some were manufactured rather than made by hand - which has meant more children now play with the cheaper versions.
