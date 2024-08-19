Yorkshire biker, 28, named by police after two men die in second fatal crash in Buxton
Derbyshire Police were called to the scene of a crash between two motorbikes and a car near Tom Thorn, between Buxton and Dove Holes, shortly after 10.15am on Sunday (Aug 18).
The two men died at the scene and police have now named them as Dominic Gautrey, 28, of Barnsley and Laike Hudson, 23, of Taddington, in Derbyshire.
The crash happened less than an hour after three men, all from the Leeds area, died following a crash between three motorbikes, a van and a car on the nearby A53.
Police said they are still keen to speak to anyone who has dashcam footage or information about either of the crashes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 319 of August 18 for the Tom Thorn crash, or 24*492531 for the A53 crash.
