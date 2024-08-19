A fourth Yorkshire motorcyclist has died following two separate crashes in the Peak District on Sunday (Aug 19), police have confirmed.

Derbyshire Police were called to the scene of a crash between two motorbikes and a car near Tom Thorn, between Buxton and Dove Holes, shortly after 10.15am on Sunday (Aug 18).

The two men died at the scene and police have now named them as Dominic Gautrey, 28, of Barnsley and Laike Hudson, 23, of Taddington, in Derbyshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash happened less than an hour after three men, all from the Leeds area, died following a crash between three motorbikes, a van and a car on the nearby A53.

Police said they are still keen to speak to anyone who has dashcam footage or information about either of the crashes.