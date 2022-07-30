Luckily, you don’t have to travel far to experience the fascinating wonders of the universe. Sometimes just setting up some folding chairs and a telescope in your back garden will do the trick.
Just like when buying a house, the key to gazing at the night sky and experiencing the magic of stars, is location, location, location. If you live in the right places, with warmer weather, you can explore all that the night sky has to offer.
The Paint Shed has recently conducted a survey to discover the best places to live in the UK if you want to see the stars from your own garden.
The research analysed 182 locations using several data points including the access to private gardens, air pollution, light pollution and precipitation to find out which UK locations were the best for stargazing.
Out of 25 places in the UK, three of them are in Yorkshire, with Harrogate being listed in the top five with an overall score of 209. Whilst Harrogate did not come in top for any individual factors, its air pollution rank was one of the lowest.
Doncaster came in 11th place with a total score of 256 and Selby came in 12th place with an overall score of 257.
Below is the full list of the 25 best locations in the UK for stargazing in your garden.
1 - Lincoln, East Midlands
Garden rank: 53
Air pollution rank: 35
Annual rainfall rank: 30
Days of rainfall rank: 42
Artificial brightness rank: 3
Total score: 163
2 - Wigan, North West
Garden rank: 37
Air pollution rank: 47
Annual rainfall rank: 1
Days of rainfall rank: 1
Artificial brightness rank: 92
Total score: 178
3 - Boston, East Midlands
Garden rank: 51
Air pollution rank: 58
Annual rainfall rank: 21
Days of rainfall rank: 21
Artificial brightness rank: 32
Total score: 183
4 - Anglesey, Wales
Garden rank: 3
Air pollution rank: 6
Annual rainfall rank: 98
Days of rainfall rank: 93
Artificial brightness rank: 1
Total score: 201
5 - Harrogate, Yorkshire and the Humber
Garden rank: 36
Air pollution rank: 15
Annual rainfall rank: 45
Days of rainfall rank: 85
Artificial brightness rank: 28
Total score: 209
6 - Maldon, East of England
Garden rank: 75
Air pollution rank: 93
Annual rainfall rank: 18
Days of rainfall rank: 13
Artificial brightness rank: 11
Total score: 210
7 - Southend-on-Sea, East of England
Garden rank: 109
Air pollution rank: 125
Annual rainfall rank: 2
Days of rainfall rank: 2
Artificial brightness rank: 2
Total score: 240
8 - Chichester, South East
Garden rank: 15
Air pollution rank: 77
Annual rainfall rank: 107
Days of rainfall rank: 25
Artificial brightness rank: 22
Total score: 246
9 - Corby, East Midlands
Garden rank: 84
Air pollution rank: 60
Annual rainfall rank: 28
Days of rainfall rank: 23
Artificial brightness rank: 58
Total score: 253
10 - Hartlepool, North East
Garden rank: 11
Air pollution rank: 11
Annual rainfall rank: 23
Days of rainfall rank: 133
Artificial brightness rank: 78
Total score: 256
11 - Doncaster, Yorkshire and the Humber
Garden rank: 43
Air pollution rank: 34
Annual rainfall rank: 17
Days of rainfall rank: 25
Artificial brightness rank: 137
Total score: 256
12 - Selby, Yorkshire and the Humber
Garden rank: 59
Air pollution rank: 25
Annual rainfall rank: 45
Days of rainfall rank: 85
Artificial brightness rank: 43
Total score: 257
13 - Darlington, North East
Garden rank: 8
Air pollution rank: 10
Annual rainfall rank: 23
Days of rainfall rank: 133
Artificial brightness rank: 84
Total score: 258
14 - Wellingborough, East Midlands
Garden rank: 54
Air pollution rank: 87
Annual rainfall rank: 51
Days of rainfall rank: 53
Artificial brightness rank: 42
Total score: 287
15 - Great Yarmouth, East of England
Garden rank: 14
Air pollution rank: 100
Annual rainfall rank: 50
Days of rainfall rank: 47
Artificial brightness rank: 77
Total score: 288
16 - Kettering, East Midlands
Garden rank: 47
Air pollution rank: 79
Annual rainfall rank: 51
Days of rainfall rank: 53
Artificial brightness rank: 59
Total score: 289
17 - Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands
Garden rank: 45
Air pollution rank: 43
Annual rainfall rank: 48
Days of rainfall rank: 67
Artificial brightness rank: 89
Total score: 292
18 - Peterborough, East of England
Garden rank: 81
Air pollution rank: 90
Annual rainfall rank: 28
Days of rainfall rank: 23
Artificial brightness rank: 72
Total score: 294
19 - Cambridge, East of England
Garden rank: 117
Air pollution rank: 114
Annual rainfall rank: 3
Days of rainfall rank: 12
Artificial brightness rank: 55
Total score: 301
20 - Cherwell, South East
Garden rank: 67
Air pollution rank: 111
Annual rainfall rank: 68
Days of rainfall rank: 51
Artificial brightness rank: 5
Total score: 302
21 - Chester, North West
Garden rank: 23
Air pollution rank: 26
Annual rainfall rank: 103
Days of rainfall rank: 138
Artificial brightness rank: 13
Total score: 303
22 - Bedford, East of England
Garden rank: 68
Air pollution rank: 98
Annual rainfall rank: 27
Days of rainfall rank: 40
Artificial brightness rank: 71
Total score: 304
23 - Torbay, South West
Garden rank: 1
Air pollution rank: 41
Annual rainfall rank: 153
Days of rainfall rank: 98
Artificial brightness rank: 12
Total score: 305
24 - Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands
Garden rank: 108
Air pollution rank: 69
Annual rainfall rank: 43
Days of rainfall rank: 62
Artificial brightness rank: 30
Total score: 312
25 - Stockton-on-Tees, North East
Garden rank: 35
Air pollution rank: 17
Annual rainfall rank: 23