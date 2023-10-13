Dr Amir Khan, Steve Backshall and Carrie and David Grant: The Yorkshire Post features highlights this week

In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads in The Yorkshire Post features section this week.

At the start of the week. we heard how Yorkshire Children's Charity is preparing for another Christmas of high demand from struggling families, with its head talking of 'desperation on another level' last year and more of the same expected this year.

Westminster might be our political epicentre, but we heard from journalist Matt Chorley, how plenty of other odd and amusing spots have played their part, including in Yorkshire.

Health chief Rob Webster spoke to us about the pain of losing his brother to suicide and his support for a prevention campaign, as the world marked Mental Health Day.

Dr Amir Khan is speaking at Sheffield's Off the Shelf Festival of Words.

And television doctor and practising GP Dr Amir Khan told us about his latest book - a novel on the topic of arranged marriage and how General Practice has changed over the years.

We heard from Carrie and David Grant who are best known for TV shows like Fame Academy, but have also written about their remarkable family story which they hope can help

other parents.

And we caught up naturalist broadcaster and author Steve Backshall ahead of his stage show Ocean coming to Yorkshire.

Finally, in arts and culture, we looked at Bradford-based Dance United Yorkshire, a dance and social inclusion charity that has been delivering projects and initiatives for vulnerable people and marginalised communities across Yorkshire for the past 17 years. Later this month, the company will be presenting an ambitious large-scale intergenerational dance theatre production.

We also looked at the production of Pop Music at Hull Truck Theatre and spoke to Norman Blake of Teenage Fanclub on their new album and gigs in Leeds and Sheffield in November