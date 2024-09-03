Here is everything we know about Dr Amir Khan from Yorkshire who is known for ITV’s Lorraine and Good Morning Britain and Channel 5 series You Are What You Eat.

He has also appeared in the Channel 5 series GPs Behind Closed Doors, You Are What You Eat and How To Give Up Sugar.

He hails from Yorkshire and has published a mixture of autobiographical and fictional books including Sunday Times bestseller The Doctor Will See You Now and the romantic comedy novel How (Not) to Have an Arranged Marriage inspired by his experiences. Here is everything we know about the doctor.

Who is Dr Amir Khan?

Dr Khan was born in Bradford to Pakistani parents, a bus driver and a social worker, who moved to England in 1958 and has six siblings.

He attended Bradford Grammar School and was inspired to become a doctor by his two sisters who are also doctors.

Dr Khan has a strong love of animals and initially wanted to be a vet before he settled on medicine.

He has studied at the University of Bradford and the University of Liverpool and has been practising medicine for more than 20 years.

While he has on a few occasions been offered to work in private practice, he has maintained his role in the NHS sector due to his belief that healthcare should be provided free whenever it is needed.

He completed his Diploma in Child Health (DCH) and Diploma from the Royal College in Obstetrics and Gynaecology (DRCOG), where he has obtained valuable expertise in children’s and women’s health.

In 2018 he was named GP Trainer of the Year by the Royal College of General Practitioners for his work mentoring the next generation of GPs.

In his personal life his parents had set up marriage arrangements for years while he was studying medicine that didn’t work out before he chose to branch out on his own.

He turned his life experiences, particularly his love life, into a fictional book called How (Not) to Have an Arranged Marriage.

Dr Khan fell into the TV industry by accident when his GP in Bradford was approached by the TV producers of GPs Behind Closed Doors in 2014 to film a GP practice in the north.