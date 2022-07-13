Driver and passenger 'lucky to survive' horror crash that left car completely embedded in tree

Photos taken by Sgt Paul Cording of the shocking incident show the White Vauxhall smashed against the base of the huge tree trunk in Harrogate last night.

The experienced North Yorkshire roads policing officer said the pair were lucky to survive the “unbelievable” impact, following the scene of utter carnage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And he paid tribute to advances in vehicle safety for preventing their deaths, saying this was “another reason we bang on all the time about wearing seatbelts”.

The car was left wrapped around the tree

He said: “The 2 occupants of this Vauxhall unbelievably managed to get themselves out of it with serious but non life threatening injuries.

“I am still gobsmacked that we were not doing the long walk to someone’s house last night for “that knock”.

“The intrusion is unbelievable and testament to the advancement in vehicle safety & another reason we bang on all the time about wearing seatbelts.”

The car after the crash