A Yorkshire couple who met on a vegetarian dating site co-founded Veganuary in York in 2014. Veganuary pioneers Matthew Glover and Jane Land came up with the campaign idea to inspire people to eat vegan in January. Over a decade later, hundreds of thousands of people have since pledged to adopt a plant-based lifestyle this month. Our reporter and Veganuary veteran, Sophie Mei Lan Malin, shares where to go in Yorkshire if you want to adopt a plant-based lifestyle this January and beyond.

A decade ago it would have been hard to find vegan options on menus, let alone get others to understand that veganism is a valid option at a dinner party.

As a lifelong vegetarian, there's only so many stuffed peppers and conversations around people’s personal views on the matter I can tolerate.

The good news is, it is easy nowadays to find incredible plant-based food from deep-fried cauliflower wings to hand-made Pizza Vegano.

Bundobust serves Vegetarian street food and beer

If you're struggling for some plant-based places to eat in Yorkshire, here are my tried and tested recommendations:

When it comes to encouraging people to sign up for Veganuary the plant-based power couple cites swapping cheese as one of the biggest issues. If you've ever tasted vegan cheese - which tends to be made up of soy, starch, and sometimes nut fat - you'll know why it's not a simple swap.

Nutritional yeast is your friend when you're at home which you can find in health food stores. It looks like fish food but it tastes good when sprinkled on food and is full of nutrients.

Beanie Wholefoods in Sheffield is great or for bulk orders, Lembas ltd is a local wholesaler.

Reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin with her vegan salad from Subs and Suds

If you're getting an authentically made pizza rather than getting vegan cheese I'd opt for a pizza without cheese but packed full of flavour. Rudy’s Pizzeria and Riva Blu in Leeds are decent chains as are Pizza Punks and Pizza Express for vegans. The best independently owned pizzerias I've found are at Peddler Market in Sheffield and Wakefield.

Many of the street food markets and food courts have a range of great options. Rolo Wala at Trinity Kitchen, Leeds has a ‘meatball’ Rogan Josh. They have replaced the cream and butter base with a tomato base so it’s also healthier too. Rolo Wala uses Meatless farm products as do some chain restaurants which sell Vegan dishes such as Brewers Fayre and Yo Sushi.

If Indian street food is your thing, Bundobust and Prashad in Leeds are entirely vegetarian and have plenty of vegan options too. Tharavadu

You can get vegan-friendly options at a range of restaurants and eateries now from celeriac steaks to jerk cauliflower wings.

Vegan meatball sandwich from Subs and Suds, Wakefield

Vegan Market co runs a range of pop-up Vegan fairs. Or grab hand-crafted vegan sandwiches from Silver’s in Leeds, Nibble in Hull or Subs and Suds in Wakefield.

If it's more of a sit-down meal you're after, head to Pho in York, Falco Lounge in Barnsley, or Wagamamas restaurants for a bite to eat. Or for something upmarket try Iris in Wakefield, Hitchcock’s in Hull, SilverSmiths and Kyoyu in Sheffield, and Six By Nico in Leeds.

Wawin Chinese in Leeds and Sheffield as well as Hong Kong Vegan Wakefield offer great plant-based takeaways.

People often think vegan food is “rabbit food,” but if it's junk food you're after, there's plenty of it. Church- Temple of Fun in Sheffield will fulfill all your plant-based cravings.

Or if it's a vegan fry-up you're after, head to Hyde Park Book Club in Leeds.