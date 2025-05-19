Ed Sheeran shocks Sheffield with surprise gig in the city centre alongside young musicians and DJs - ‘My life is a movie right now’
The singer-songwriter famed for tracks such as Shape of You, Perfect and Thinking Out Loud rocked up with London Dj Ag outside Sheffield Town Hall.
He sang some of his smash hits as well as giving a platform for budding Sheffield musicians.
The young musicians from Tracks Music School posted clips online.
One person who posted on instagram said “my life is a movie right now.”
A mother of one of the youngsters from Tracks Music School said that her seven-year-old had been inspired by Ed’s documentary, The Sum of it All, in January that they had gone out that day and bought a guitar.
She said: “Today Ed himself has signed that very guitar that we went out and bought that same day. Pausing the documentary to get over to Guitar Wizards before closing.
“All thanks to the incredible force that is Tracks UK.
“Forever grateful to have found this music school.”
Tracks UK at Sheffield Music Hub provides alternative music provision.
They have been funded by the Ed Sheeran Foundation for the next three years after applying for a grant earlier this year.
Ed Sheeran posted on his instagram story to announce the gig and later posted a video of the gig, declaring: “I love Sheffield.”
@EdHQ also posted: “Thank you to everyone who sang along with us today.
“We are shook. These guys bring so much love and kindness @EdHQ.”
Coun Ben Miskell captured a video and photos from the balcony of Sheffield Town Hall.
He posted on X: “Sheffield City Centre is absolutely buzzing tonight — hundreds gathered outside the Town Hall at the top of Fargate to hear @edsheeran. A brilliant atmosphere!”
Another person posted: “Sheffield shone last night.”
One youngster wasn’t so lucky. Matthew West and his parents queued for three hours to get Ed’s autograph. His mother told Sheffield Radio Essentials that Ed signed the autograph, but his pen had run out of ink. Security said that Ed would be back after going into Sheffield Town Hall. They waited another 90 minutes, but Ed never showed up.